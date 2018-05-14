All hail Tiffany Haddish. She is seriously taking over the entertainment industry and has everyone else saying, "Where have you been all my life?" Ever since her breakout film Girls Trip, you can't look anywhere and not see this woman. Now, she's hosting this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 18, and I have blocked off the night so I don't miss a single joke. Her new MTV Movie & TV Awards promo is just one example of the kind of hilarity fans can expect all night, so sit down and buckle up, folks.

In the promo, Haddish claims she is "preparing" for her role as host. She looks fierce AF sitting on a couch in an all-red suit, and essentially uses "flashcards" with television shows and movie titles on the front to "study." Wanting to ensure she knows who each nominee is, Haddish does some basic word association to make sure she's prepared. For example, my favorite flashcard is for the hit series, Riverdale. Haddish picks up the card, reads the name and says the first thing that comes to her mind about the series which is, "So many redheads."

I mean, she's not wrong.

Heads up, if you aren't caught up on this This Is Us, don't watch this promo. Massive spoiler. Massive sad face.

MTV on YouTube

She ready! You ready?

Haddish announced her role as host nearly two months ago on Instagram in a video while rocking an electric yellow suit. (I'm seeing a theme with suits, here.) She explained to fans,

Hey it's me, Tiffany Haddish, coming straight at you with some good news. I'm gonna be hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards. June 18th. Check it out. Monday night. It's gonna be off the chain, you know why? I'm hosting! And you know what that means... it's gonna be hilarious.

Her accompanying caption said:

So I got some Great News Everybody! I will be hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards.. make sure you watch Monday June 18th on MTV. The Awards will be in Los Angeles and it will be fun! #MTVAwards#SheReady#godisgood#mtv#godisshowingout

Haddish won't be the only mega-star in attendance. The nominee list is seriously impressive, and voting is open now.

Here is just a look at a few of the top categories and nominees:

BEST MOVIE

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Girls Trip

IT

Wonder Woman

BEST SHOW

13 Reasons Why

Game of Thrones

grown-ish

Riverdale

Stranger Things

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae – Insecure

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

BEST REALITY SERIES/ FRANCHISE

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

The Real Housewives

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

Not to make things weird, but yes, that is Tiffany up for Best Comedic Performance. (Do the right thing, fans.)

You can tune in to MTV on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. EST to ensure you don't miss any of Haddish's shenanigans or jokes. With any luck, she'll be rocking a few serious suits.

