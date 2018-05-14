This MTV Movie & TV Awards Promo With Tiffany Haddish Is Seriously Hilarious – EXCLUSIVE
All hail Tiffany Haddish. She is seriously taking over the entertainment industry and has everyone else saying, "Where have you been all my life?" Ever since her breakout film Girls Trip, you can't look anywhere and not see this woman. Now, she's hosting this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 18, and I have blocked off the night so I don't miss a single joke. Her new MTV Movie & TV Awards promo is just one example of the kind of hilarity fans can expect all night, so sit down and buckle up, folks.
In the promo, Haddish claims she is "preparing" for her role as host. She looks fierce AF sitting on a couch in an all-red suit, and essentially uses "flashcards" with television shows and movie titles on the front to "study." Wanting to ensure she knows who each nominee is, Haddish does some basic word association to make sure she's prepared. For example, my favorite flashcard is for the hit series, Riverdale. Haddish picks up the card, reads the name and says the first thing that comes to her mind about the series which is, "So many redheads."
I mean, she's not wrong.
Heads up, if you aren't caught up on this This Is Us, don't watch this promo. Massive spoiler. Massive sad face.
She ready! You ready?
Haddish announced her role as host nearly two months ago on Instagram in a video while rocking an electric yellow suit. (I'm seeing a theme with suits, here.) She explained to fans,
Hey it's me, Tiffany Haddish, coming straight at you with some good news. I'm gonna be hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards. June 18th. Check it out. Monday night. It's gonna be off the chain, you know why? I'm hosting! And you know what that means... it's gonna be hilarious.
Her accompanying caption said:
So I got some Great News Everybody! I will be hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards.. make sure you watch Monday June 18th on MTV. The Awards will be in Los Angeles and it will be fun! #MTVAwards#SheReady#godisgood#mtv#godisshowingout
Haddish won't be the only mega-star in attendance. The nominee list is seriously impressive, and voting is open now.
Here is just a look at a few of the top categories and nominees:
BEST MOVIE
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Girls Trip
IT
Wonder Woman
BEST SHOW
13 Reasons Why
Game of Thrones
grown-ish
Riverdale
Stranger Things
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae – Insecure
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon – SNL
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
BEST REALITY SERIES/ FRANCHISE
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop
The Real Housewives
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules
Not to make things weird, but yes, that is Tiffany up for Best Comedic Performance. (Do the right thing, fans.)
You can tune in to MTV on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. EST to ensure you don't miss any of Haddish's shenanigans or jokes. With any luck, she'll be rocking a few serious suits.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.