This Megabus Golden Ticket 2019 Giveaway Could Win You Free Trips For A Year

If you've got your eyes set on a dream vacay next year, you'll want to hear about one promo that could save your travel budget. Seriously, you could win free trips for an entire year. Check out how to get in on the Megabus Golden Ticket giveaway, because a year's worth of free road trips could be in your very near future.

Megabus shared details of the special giveaway in press materials sent to Elite Daily, and just like Charlie Bucket in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, it's now your chance to go on a hunt for the golden ticket — but this time, the reward is even better than a chocolate factory tour from Mr. Wonka himself. You'll have the opportunity to win free travel for an entire year with Megabus, which is defined by the company as twelve $50 vouchers toward the purchase of tickets. All tickets expire on Dec. 1, 2020, so you'll have plenty of time during the upcoming four seasons to explore the continental United States.

So how do you strike gold and uncover a Golden Ticket? There have been 100 Golden Tickets randomly placed on Megabuses across the country for you to find between Nov. 4 through Nov. 22. That means you have an extra excuse to take a trip this month in order to go on the hunt for an amazing Golden Ticket. Once you've found the prize on a Megabus, you'll have to post a selfie with your Golden Ticket and tag it with the Megabus Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook handle. Then, you'll need to send a direct message to any Megabus social media account with the reservation number of the trip that you were on when you found the Golden Ticket, as well as the unique number that's on the actual ticket. Remember, there are a limited number (100, to be exact) of Golden Tickets available nationwide, so you'll want to hurry before all the other travelers snag this freebie.

Courtesy of Megabus

To book your Megabus trip, just head over to the Megabus U.S. website. There, you'll be able to find both one-way and round-trip tickets to plenty of destinations. Serving over 100 cities in the United States, you can take your pick of where you want to explore using the brand's convenient and efficient traveling bus service. The best part about Megabus is that all of the tickets are super affordable. For example, you can get a direct bus trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles for just $29.99, which is much cheaper than it would cost you to fly by plane. And though traveling via bus may take longer, you'll stay entertained with Megabus' onboard experiences. The double-decker bus services come with amenities like free Wi-Fi and personal power outlets so you can stay updated on on your IG newsfeed while you're traveling. When it's time to take a nap, you'll be able to comfortably recline the seats to give yourself the proper space to unwind. Pack your bags (and get ready to sleuth for a Golden Ticket), because a year of adventure awaits you.