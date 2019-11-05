Former couple Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have never made music together, but leave it to a savvy internet-user to give fans a taste of what Jelena music could have been. Spoiler alert: It is good. The crafty individual that created a seamless mashup of Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me" and Justin Bieber's "Sorry" knows how to tell a truly devastating story through music. And before you press play, make sure you have a few tissues ready.

Bieber's 2015 hit "Sorry" was a mid-tempo track asking for forgiveness after consistently letting his partner down, which most believe is about Gomez.

Meanwhile, Gomez's latest release "Lose You To Love Me" is a ballad about love, loss, and all the pain that comes along with it. Though Gomez hasn't explicitly said "Lose You To Love Me" is about Bieber (who she dated off and on from 2010 to 2018), there is that "two-month" lyric in the verse that sounds like she's alluding to Bieber's whirlwind-romance-turned-nuptials to Hailey Baldwin.

Gave my all and they all know it / You turned me down and now it's showing / In two months, you replaced us like it was easy

Now, the two vulnerable tracks are mixed together, resulting in what sounds like an emotional talk you could've had with a former flame. Look at this:

You gotta go and get angry at all of my honesty / You know I try but I don't do too well with apologies / I hope I don't run out of time, could someone call a referee?' / Cause I just need one more shot at forgiveness / I saw the signs and I ignored it / Rose-colored glasses all distorted/ Set fire to my purpose / And I let it burn

Then, there's the gut-wrenching bridge:

To love, love, yeah / To love, love, yeah / To love, yeah / I needed to lose you to love me, yeah/ Yeah, I know that I let you down / Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?

AnDyWuMUSICLAND on YouTube

The cathartic "Lose You To Love Me / Sorry (Mashup)" made its debut on YouTube on Oct. 27 and the track has been stacking up views ever since. At the time of publication, the track has garnered over 724,000 views and that's because producer Andy Wu managed to mix the tracks flawlessly. Seriously, the special mix sounds like a standalone track. Plus, there's a greyscale mash-up visual to match.

If you're a fan of the new track, you should know Wu also produced an impressive 13-and-a-half minute long mega-mix of Gomez and Bieber's music from 2008-2016. It is also a banger.

AnDyWuMUSICLAND on YouTube

Jelena fans, the couple is no more, but at least you have a little something to hang onto.