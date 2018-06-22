Generally, my lips veer dry. It's a quality that doesn't play well under lipstick and one that — despite trying a million different lip balms — has proven extremely difficult to remedy. If you, like me, are constantly on the hunt for a lip product that actually softens lips, may this Kiehl's Buttermask For Lips Review save you a whole lot of time and energy. You guys, I've finally found my ride or die lip balm.

Well, actually, it's not really a balm. Rather, it's a treatment (and a downright lip-smacking treat at that). What makes it a treatment — in my book, at least — is that it's not one of those lip-smoothing products that you would subconsciously whisk over the mouth out of sheer habit. Instead, it requires intention and attention to smooth this stuff on, thanks to its twist-off cap and decadently dense formula. The whole process makes the whole thing feel like an indulgent dose of self-care.

The little cylindrical tub is small enough to throw in your pocket or purse, though I keep mine smack dab in the middle of my medicine cabinet, so I can admire its buttery-yellow, frosted-glass packaging on the reg. Since snagging it last week, I've used the mask on the nights my lips felt particularly parched (about four nights). I would use this stuff every single night, but honestly, I want to conserve it for as long as possible!

Luckily, this stuff will probably last me a while; a little bit does go a long way, thanks to its incredibly emollient formula, infused with coconut oil and wild mango butter. This stuff is thick enough to satisfy a thirsty pucker without making lips feel totally suffocated (great for those summer nights).

Although deemed an "overnight mask," I'd be remiss not to mention that this stuff also makes for an incredible pre-lipstick primer: Simply slather on (I like to exfoliate with a sugar scrub like the Fresh Sugar Lip Scrub ($24, sephora.com) beforehand) and leave on for 15 minutes. Just blot it off with a paper towel, et voila! Smooth, silky lips just begging to be lacquered with your favorite red lipstick.

Perhaps my favorite sensorial element of the Buttermask formula, though, is how it smells — a mélange of cocoa butter, maple syrup, and cake batter. (By no means are any of these scents the "official" flavor notes, BTW.) I couldn't tell you why it smells like a bakery and not a coconut-y beach... but I love that I feel like I'm indulging with every use. (Incidentally, you might want to try the new dessert-flavored MAC lippies if you're into the whole "gourmand lip product" thing.)

I'm probably not the only one who could wax poetic about the Buttermask. In fact, it's selling like hotcakes! Take it from the throngs of fans who swept this balm off the shelves as soon is it launched earlier this month. Yep, Kiehl's low-key launched this stuff in early June, and the mask sold out not once, but twice. Last time I checked, you could still buy it on the Kiehl's website, but I would "add to cart" as soon as possible. After all, a product that has sold out as many times as this one during the course of a month probably won't stick around for long. The Buttermask For Lips will cost you $24 — which, admittedly, seems a wee bit pricey for a lip mask... but can you really put a price on smooth-as-silk lips?

If You're Reading This and It's Too Late (@Drake) to buy the new Buttermask for Lips, may I suggest biding your time waiting for the restock with the OG Kiehl's Butterstick Lip Treatment ($19.50, kiehls.com)? It's the original, less intense version of the new mask. Plus, if you prefer your lip treatments with a little bit of tint, it comes in four gorgeous semi-sheer shades (plus a clear shade). Most importantly, IMO, these babies include SPF for daytime wear. (Because, yes, lips can get sunburned, too!)

May we all have baby soft lips and smooth lipstick application!