This Kid's Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Costume Is Better Than The Real Thing

Just after Popeyes officially announced the upcoming return of the fan-favorite menu item, the internet delivered something that might be even better than the sandwich itself. This kid's Popeyes Chicken Sandwich costume is the costume of Halloween 2019. This brilliant idea is courtesy of a mother and her 2-year-old son, and it's rightly getting recognized for its greatness.

Thanks to one clever mom, the internet gets to simultaneously celebrate Halloween and the return of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Good Morning America (GMA) featured mom Nidra Cummings on Oct. 29, and in her statement, she said that she wanted "to do a really cool costume and something that was mommy and me." Cummings, a nurse from Las Vegas, was searching for the ideal costume that would show off toddler Nathan Houston Burch's personality to the world.

Because of her little boy's love for food, she came up with the genius idea to dress him up as the sensational Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. “The whole joke is that he always has a snack and he is a very good eater,” she told GMA, “we’ve never had an issue with him eating anything.” Once she took the idea and ran with it, she started to figure out how to create this masterpiece and came up with the most clever way to dress up her son. GMA reported that she took "two actual Popeyes boxes, with felt fabric from the local craft store for the sandwich elements," and it took her close to a month to make it.

And bonus points, she created the fried chicken texture with actual corn flakes that she glued onto the arms. TBH, this is like the height of creativity to incorporate real food product into a costume to recreate a texture. To make it even more epic, Cummings dressed herself up as Annie, the Popeyes Chicken spokeswoman. I can't even handle it.

Cummings first debuted the mother-son costume Tuesday, Oct. 29, with the caption: "The chicken sandwich is BACK!!!🐔🐔🐔😋😋😋🍗🍗🍗."

If this is not the cutest Halloween pairing you've seen for a mommy and me combo, I have no idea what is. In fact, this is getting so much attention that people may like it even better than the sandwich itself.

Seriously, Nathan looks pleased as heck posing in his Popeyes costume. It's like he knows he one-upped the return of the actual sandwich.

The comments rolling through on Cummings' Instagram posts of the costume echo exactly what you're thinking about the Halloween costume, saying things like, "TOOO CUTE!!! This wins !!!" and "Omg this is everything 😍😍😍😍😍😍."

Quite frankly, it truly is everything, and IDK if I even need the real sandwich anymore. Thankfully, Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich will be coming back Sunday, Nov. 3, after initially selling out during its summer debut back in late August. With the return right around corner, you won't have to wait too long for it. In the meantime, you can get a load of Nathan's cuteness in his perfectly replicated Halloween costume.