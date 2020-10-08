If you're someone who cares more about the dipping options than the actual chicken itself, KFC's latest announcement will be music to your ears. The chain is launching a new signature dipping sauce and revamping some classics. KFC describes the signature sauce as a tangy and sweet combo, and it was designed to pair alongside the chain's Extra Crispy Tenders. Before the sauce is released to restaurants, check out this KFC sauce review to get a preview of what to expect.

Although you won't find the new KFC Sauce in restaurants until Monday, Oct. 12, Elite Daily news editor Collette Reitz got an early taste of the new condiment. First off, she notes as soon as you open the sauce, you'll get hit with a smell similar to French salad dressing, thanks to the vinegar and tomato base. According to Reitz, the first taste of the signature sauce will give you a vinegar and tomato flavor, but as you continue eating it, you'll notice a smoky flavor which deepens with every taste. Reitz wasn't able to taste the sauce with KFC's chicken tenders, but she says, "I’d imagine this sauce would be a cooler complement to the hot chicken, sort of a lighter take on barbecue sauce."

If a BBQ sauce-French dressing mash-up doesn't sound appealing to you, rest assured it's the usage of common ingredients found in both the dressing and OG BBQ sauce — tomato, vinegar, spices, and onion — which makes this combo reminiscent to KFC's new signature sauce. If the new sauce doesn't do it for you, the brand is also introducing a revamped sauce lineup of Classic Ranch, Honey BBQ, and Honey Mustard.

Courtesy of Collette Reitz

When it comes to dipping, you can get some of KFC's Extra Crispy Tenders in individual combo meals or grab an 8-Piece Family Fill Up for $20 or a $30 Family Fill Up.

When the KFC Sauce launches on Oct. 12, you can grab your go-to bite to pair with your sauce at restaurant locations nationwide for pick-up or delivery. Keep in mind the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11, and choose a pay ahead option when possible. KFC offers delivery through its website, DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and the Seamless app. If you're picking up your food, wear a face mask, socially distance yourself from others, and wash your hands after handling your to-go packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.