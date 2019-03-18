If there's one brand partnership that we can count on to consistently release collections that are as cute and covetable as they are affordable, it's Keds x Rifle Paper Co. The iconic footwear brand and whimsical stationary boutique and design studio have teamed up before to bring us sneakers positively blooming with delicate buds and now, they're back at it again with a brand new release just in time for spring. If you've been looking for a new kind of floral to freshen up your seasonal wardrobe with, consider it found.

Today, March 18, Keds and Rifle Paper Co Will are dropping a new lineup of seven sneaker styles that are bursting with bright colors and bouquets of gorgeous blossoms. They're the perfect way to add a playful pop to any look and they're just as comfortable as any other sneakers around, to boot. "The updated styles within this collection combine Rifle’s whimsical patterns and love for travel with the beloved classic Keds silhouettes," explains a press release. "Anna Bond, the Co-Owner of Rifle Paper Co., was inspired by her recent travels to the Caribbean It’s lush landscapes, bold colors, and playful folk art can be seen in the prints."

Indeed, looking down the line of sneakers it's easy to see how the beach-rich and flower-filled tropical paradise heavily influenced the designs. One of the white sneaker styles boasts a cheeky print that might remind you of Gray Malin's aerial beach shots. It shows little cartoon women lounging on their beach towels alongside beach balls, ice cream cones, and other cute motifs, and is the stuff that lazy summer days are made of.

Another sneaker boasts rainbow stripes along the entirety of its upper, for a much more straightforward yet equally as spirited offering.

Embroidered garlands of multi-color blooms enliven the next sneaker style. Gone are the days when plain white sneakers reigned supreme. Now, if they don't boast some sort of cool colorful detail consider them old news.

The two pairs of shoes featuring black backgrounds within the collection might have a moodier demeanor than the rest but they're still basically wearable gardens thanks to the bright overlaid flower prints.

One style boasts a classic lace-up silhouette with a larger flower print and espadrille-style soles, while the other is a slip-on style and features much tinier and more delicate blooms

In similar style, there's also a white lace-up sneaker and white slip-on show that both feature the same large floral print. I love these two styles the most because of how punchy their pattern is.

As if that collection wasn't good enough already, Keds will be launching an extended collection come April 1 in light of the popularity of the brand collaboration. Four new styles will become available and will feature butterfly-printed high tops and straw embroidered floral lace-ups. One can never have too many flowers in their springtime repertoire, right?

The collection is available now on Keds.com, as well as RiflePaperCo.com, with prices ranging from $66-$80.