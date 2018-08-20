When it comes to sneaker collaborations that toe the line between eye-bogglingly bright and classically cool, there's no pairing that does it better than Keds x Rifle Paper Co. The two brands have released three lineups of footwear together thus far, all of which have been some of the best sneaker drops of their seasons. Taking this into account, it's no surprise they're back with an all-new offering for fall. If you're into feet blooming with style then prepare to get stoked over this new bouquet of sneakers.

Incase you're not familiar with Rifle Paper Co. (because I know you're familiar with American classic shoe brand Keds), it was founded in 2009 by a husband and wife team out of their garage. They turned hand drawn illustrations into beautiful custom stationary and as their business grew so did their product offerings—the company now offers planners, prints, office supplies, and more. Having collaborated with everyone from LeSportsac and Garance Doré to Puffin Books and Paperless Post, Rifle Paper Co. has proven that their creative illustrations can reach far beyond the page.

In March, Keds and Rifle Paper Co. released their third collaborative collection of sneakers and it was unsurprisingly a huge hit. Featuring vibrant floral designs, high-top and low-top styles, and woven footbed details, it offered something for everyone—just as their brand new fall collection does.

Keds

Dropping today, the new offering includes slip-on and low-top styles that put even the lushest of gardens to shame. As described in a press release, the collection "combines Rifle’s whimsical and vibrant patterns with classic and iconic Keds silhouettes. Whether you’re walking around the city or heading to an afternoon barbecue, with the earth tones and embroidered autumnal flowers this collection has a style for all your fall wardrobe needs."

My personal favorites are the flamingo pink slides, which feature bright buds in fiery hues all over their facade and are grounded in a crisp white footbed. I'd wear them with an all-black outfit for a fun (and easy-on!) pop of color. If you're a huge denim head, the navy slides might be for you. Featuring matching blue buds, they'd take a white tee and jeans to a whole new level.

Keds

Also to note in the collection are two lace-up sneaker styles, one navy and one white, that feature floral printed laces. It's an inverted way to get pattern onto a shoe and makes a cool, clever statement.

The embroidery on a few pairs of the lace-up sneakers is also extra special. It pops in ways that an all-over floral pattern can't and allows the blooms to take on a silky and 3-D texture.

Keds

Finally, the iconic Keds sneaker silhouette comes in three ditsy floral prints, one plum, one blue, and another light pink. They're comfy, classic, and what happy feet are made of.

The women's collection ranges from $60-$90 and you can shop it now on the Keds website. Florals for spring aren't groundbreaking. But florals by Rifle Paper Co. and Keds for fall? They just might be.