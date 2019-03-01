Aside from waffles, avocado toast, and — of course — each and every one of your favorite gal pals, two of the most vital brunch staples out there are alcohol and coffee. And popular liqueur company, Kahlua, recently created a delicious (and incredibly convenient) ready-to-drink beverage that combines the two, specifically in the form espresso and vodka. In my opinion, this Kahlúa Espresso Style Martini is one of the greatest new brunch items out there, and trust me when I say it'll make for a beyond stellar (and hella caffeinated) morning buzz.

Kahlúa's new Espresso-Style Martini is about to — without a doubt — revolutionize at-home brunches nationwide. If didn't catch 'em when they rolled out at the end of 2018 in Sweden, Finland, the UK, New Zealand and Australia, now's your chance to sip to your heart's content. According to the press release, the Kahlúa Espresso Style Martini is a ready-to-drink cocktail that literally comes in a can (perfect for any and all "kegs n' eggs"-style gatherings), featuring a dangerously delicious combination of Kahlúa, coffee, and what every martini needs: vodka. It's launching nationwide at select retailers this spring 2019, so definitely keep your eyes peeled for them. They're sold in packs of four and each can is 4.5 percent ABV. That definitely isn't too shabby, if you ask me.

Courtesy Of Kahlua

The brand recommends serving your Kahlua Espresso Martini by pouring it a glass and sipping it ASAP. Upon opening it, you'll notice creamy foam at the top, which is characteristic of any espresso martini. Apparently, this was actually made possible by fitting a smart nitrogen widget directly to the can. When you open the can, bubbles are immediately forced to the top, and let me tell you, it totally makes you feel like you're sipping on a fresh, just-made cocktail.

If this doesn't sound absolutely amazing to you, check out this ASMR-tini video the brand created to depict just how lovely this drank actually is. Believe me, it's kind of mind-blowing.

KAHLÚA on YouTube

Wow. I can't get enough of this.

In the press release, Troy Gorczyca, Kahlúa's Brand Director said this drink brings both convenience and luxury to Kahlúa-loving customers nationwide. He highlights that their latest beverage super innovative, delicious, and most importantly, incredibly high quality.

In the press release, Gorczyca said:

The launch of the Kahlúa Espresso Martini RTD and our ASMR-tini campaign celebrates a really exciting time for the brand. As consumers continue to ask for high quality cocktails with added convenience, our take on the Espresso Martini offers an innovative and simple way to enjoy one of our favorite classic cocktails. Plus, it delivers consistent flavor and quality every time you pop and pour.

I love a solid coffee cocktail, and this one looks pretty unbeatable. Not only does sound super tasty, but it's also super convenient (and it makes you feel like you're sipping a freshly made cocktail!). I don't know about you, but it basically goes without saying this is my new go-to Sunday morning sip.