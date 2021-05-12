This Is Us first big surprise came in Season 1, Episode 1. It seemed like a show about four random characters with zero connection other than the same birthday. But by the end of the hour, the series had pulled back the curtain and revealed that all four (Kevin, Kate, Randall, and Jack) were one big family. Moreover, there was a grand plan in place to tell their story. With This Is Us Season 6 on the way for the 2021-2022 TV season, fans want to know where the plan goes next.

Since the show's inception, showrunner Dan Fogelman has said the series is on a six-season arc. He said the story's big plot points were already planned out well in advance, including twists to come in later seasons.

The first three seasons of This Is Us were renewed in the usual broadcast way, one season at a time each spring as the networks presented their upcoming slates. But something strange happened ahead of Season 4. Fans knew the show was almost certainly coming back, but NBC declined to mention its renewal at the usual time.

It took until August 2019, when the show returned to film, for the announcement to come, and then it was a bonanza reveal: This Is Us was renewed through Season 6, which Fogelman reiterated at the time was planned as the final season.

Now, with that season almost here, here's what to know about it:

'This Is Us' Season 6 Teaser NBC There is no teaser for This Is Us Season 6 as of yet. But fans do know a few things: Season 6 is all but confirmed as the series finale; Fogelman has been working toward the final episode for years. That includes filming future scenes with some of the show's youngest cast while still the right age to be part of the show's final episode.

'This Is Us' Season 6 Cast NBC The Pearson clan has been the heart of This Is Us since the show's inception, and fans can expect all three siblings, their spouses, their parents, and their children to return for the final run. That includes: The Pearson "Big Three" Triplets : Sterling K. Brown plays Randall, Chrissy Metz plays Kate, and Justin Hartley plays Kevin. Their teen versions are played by Niles Fitch, Hannah Zeile, and Logan Shroyer, and their tween versions are played by Lonnie Chavis, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, and Parker Bates.

: Sterling K. Brown plays Randall, Chrissy Metz plays Kate, and Justin Hartley plays Kevin. Their teen versions are played by Niles Fitch, Hannah Zeile, and Logan Shroyer, and their tween versions are played by Lonnie Chavis, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, and Parker Bates. The Older Pearson Generation : Mandy Moore is their mother, Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia is her beloved late husband, Jack, and Jon Huertas is her current husband, Miguel. Also, Griffin Dunne plays Nicky, Jack's younger brother and uncle to the Big Three. He's the only character of this generation to have a "younger" version played by a different actor, Michael Angarano.

: Mandy Moore is their mother, Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia is her beloved late husband, Jack, and Jon Huertas is her current husband, Miguel. Also, Griffin Dunne plays Nicky, Jack's younger brother and uncle to the Big Three. He's the only character of this generation to have a "younger" version played by a different actor, Michael Angarano. The Pearson Spouses : Susan Kelechi Watson plays Randall's wife Beth, Chris Sullivan plays Kate's husband Toby, and Caitlin Thompson plays Kevin's fiancée, Madison. Of this group, only Beth has recurring younger versions, played by Rachel Hilson and Akira Akbar.

: Susan Kelechi Watson plays Randall's wife Beth, Chris Sullivan plays Kate's husband Toby, and Caitlin Thompson plays Kevin's fiancée, Madison. Of this group, only Beth has recurring younger versions, played by Rachel Hilson and Akira Akbar. The Pearsons: The Next Generation: The oldest kids are Randall's three children: Eris Baker as Tess, Lyric Ross as Deja, and Faithe Herman as Annie. Their adult versions (Iantha Richardson, La Trice Harper, and Iyana Halley) will also turn up in flash forwards. Kate's toddler son Jack and adopted baby daughter Hailey, and Kevin's newborn twins, Nicholas and Frances, will also be around. Fans have met Jack and Hailey's adult counterparts (Blake Stadnik and Adelaide Kane) in the future-set scenes, but not their teen versions. Conversely, fans have glimpsed Nicholas and Frances as tweens but have not seen adult versions yet. As for recurring roles, it's a little less clear who will roll into the show's final season. Asante Blackk will probably be back as Deja's boyfriend, Malik. Phylicia Rashad will also most likely be around as Beth's mother, Carol. Alexandra Breckenridge may be back as Kevin's ex-wife Sophie (as may her teen and kid counterparts, Amanda Leighton and Sophia Coto). Ron Cephas Jones may appear in flashbacks as Randall's biological dad William. Fans also hope Jennifer Morrison will be back as Cassidy Sharp, Nicky's friend from rehab.

'This Is Us' Season 6 Plot NBC Like the first five seasons, This Is Us will continue to unfold the final layers of the 100-year story of the all-American family of the Pearsons. So far, the series has covered stories from Jack's birth in 1950 to the birth of his great-granddaughter, Hope, in 2050. Fans also hope there will be some answers and closure to how the story turns out. Does Kevin win an Oscar? Do he and Madison beat the odds and stay together? What happens to Miguel and Kate? (Neither has been seen in future flash forwards so far.) And what other last-minute ultra-satisfying twists will occur that no one even suspects yet?