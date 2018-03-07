'This Is Us' Season 2 Finale Spoilers From Beth Prove It's Going To Be A Hard Episode To Watch
The penultimate episode of This Is Us surprised many by leaving the story of Deja on a major cliffhanger. Instead of settling things, so that everyone could focus on Kate and Toby's wedding, the show instead ended with Shauna about to run out of the Pearson's house, without even saying goodbye to her daughter. Her despair was understandable. The sight of Deja suddenly able to have a childhood, the understanding this was what she'd never given her child, it hurt. But leaving without even saying goodbye? The This Is Us Season 2 finale spoilers make it sound like that's exactly what's going to happen.
Entertainment Weekly spoke to Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson, and according to her, the Pearson's good deed of taking Shauna and Deja in when they found them homeless sleeping in a car will be punished. Deja will not react well to discovering her mother just left, and no one stopped her.
From the moment it was clear Deja and Shauna would be taken home by the Pearsons, the real question was how badly this would play to those in charge in the foster care office. The Pearsons aren't supposed to have contact with Deja once she leaves. They were merely temporary housing. Beth was behaving the way the system tells them they should, even though human hearts don't work that way.
But what does bureaucracy care for human hearts? There are rules, and the Pearson family may have seriously screwed up by not following them. Yes, they found Deja and Shauna asleep in the car, but the system says that Linda would have found that out in a few days (weeks?) the next time she did a home visit, and then had Deja replaced in a new situation.
Watson says fans should expect repercussions.
For those who are hoping this just leaves a path for easy adoption, Watson says it's not that simple:
All this adds up to an episode where nothing will be easy, and even on a day of wedding joy, there are going to be complications.
Will there be a resolution before the end of the season? For that Watson says, we'll have to watch the episode. The This Is Us finale airs this coming Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.