Consider the word "date." Did your heart skip a beat? Or did your stomach drop with anxiety? Chances are it was a bit of both because, let's face it, dating isn't easy. There's a lot of uncertainty and pressure, but also a ton of excitement, fun, and potential too. So yeah, dating is stressful for pretty much everyone, but what you consider the most stressful part of dating can vary greatly depending on your zodiac sign. For some, it's a fear of rejection or being hurt, while for others it's dread over having their lives disrupted in some way. It's telling that, despite these concerns and anxieties, people are still swiping and agreeing to go on dates. Ultimately, it comes down to knowing that when a date does go well, and you both feel an unmistakable and incomparable spark, there's just nothing quite like it in the world.

It's natural and normal to be stressed out about dating, but it doesn't have to stop you from meeting people or avoid dates altogether. That's because once you understand the source of your stress, it gets a lot easier to combat it and take measures to help mitigate it. That said, here's what's likely stressing you the eff out on or before date night, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Feeling out of control.

For confident Aries, taking risks is something they feel comfortable with, but only so long as they're in total control, which is why dating can be so stressful for them. They're willing to take a leap, but knowing they're to some degree in another person's hands can cause a great deal of anxiety for them, and Aries rarely sweats much of anything.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Getting out of your routine.

Taurus is a grounded earth sign who truly appreciates their comfy routine. They only take very calculated risks, so dating can feel very much outside their comfort zone. That explains why many of their romantic relationships begin as friendships, rather than with strangers, because Taurus has less stress and anxiety of the unknown in those cases.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Worrying about your date thinks of you.

Gemini gives off a natural air of confidence. This is thanks to their connection to Mercury and how it gives them the gift of banter. They can talk to anyone about anything with wit and charm. But below the surface, Gemini does have insecurities just like everyone else. In their case, it's worrying about what others think of them and being judged. So, a first date and making a great impression can be super stressful for Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Fear of getting hurt again.

For emotional and loving Cancer, dating is both the best and worst thing ever. On the one hand, they do want to settle down with a partner they can count on to be reliable, loyal, and faithful. This needs to be someone they can give all their heart to as well. But on the other hand, Cancer has likely learned the hard way how opening up to someone can make them very vulnerable. This all makes meeting someone new exciting, but also very stressful

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Fear of rejection.

Leo is known for both their generous nature and their, ahem, healthy ego. Leo has a lot of confidence and knows their worth. And yet, they also, deep down, have a great deal of fear of rejection. They love to be loved and when someone isn't caught up in their charisma, it hurts. So a date, particularly a first date where there's a chance that could happen, gives even Leo a case of the nerves.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Dreading the small talk.

Virgo may be ruled by Mercury, the planet associated with communication, but that doesn’t mean they like small talk. In fact, they often loathe it. Virgo's more interested in a real conversation that gets deeper and will allow them to truly observe and understand the other person. That way, they can assess if they meet their critical standards. But also, Virgo's small talk skills aren’t the strongest and they dread those awkward silences.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Feeling like you have to be “on” all the time.

Libra is a social butterfly who loves everyone around them to be having a great time. They put a lot of pressure on themselves to make that happen, to the point where they sometimes forget they're supposed to be learning if someone's the right fit for them. Plus, all this needing to be “on'' is exhausting, and that kind of self-imposed pressure can be extremely stressful.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Opening up to someone new.

Deep down, water sign Scorpio wants to fall into a forever kind of love. They're very emotional and want to connect with someone they can trust and be vulnerable around. But that takes time for this famously private sign. It also takes a lot of effort for Scorpio to open up, and yet they know it's necessary and that it can cause a lot of anxiety.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Making plans and sticking to them.

Sagittarius is a free spirit who values their independence, but they also want love and companionship — provided it doesn’t hold them back in any way. As a result, dating can be both fun for Sagittarius, who loves to meet new people and have new experiences, but also stressful because it means making a plan in advance and keeping it. They like to keep things a bit more casual and fluid; having a time and date on their calendar they’ve committed to just makes them feel boxed in.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Finding the time to date.

Capricorn is the most driven and ambitious sign in the zodiac and, as a result, they're busy! While Cap wants that connection and to have a partner squeezing in time for dates, that may or may not go well and can be stressful. That's particularly true if they’ve had a string of bad luck. It's easy for them to be discouraged knowing how little free time they have, and also for them to feel as though it’s been wasted.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Fear you won’t be understood.

Aquarius is a unique soul who follows their path without apology. They're very independent and have a group of friends who adores them. As a result, they oftentimes aren't all that worried about romance. However, when they do decide it's something they want to pursue, they can find themselves getting worried they won’t be able to find someone who truly gets them. And like everyone else, Aquarius wants to be loved and appreciated for who they are.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Looking for “the one.”

Pisces is a romantic in every sense of the word. They're truly looking for that fairytale kind of love. While there's nothing wrong with that, Pisces can often try to make everyone they date into “the one,” which naturally leads to a lot of disappointment and heartbreak. Go through that enough times and dating, though still appealing, can be plenty stressful too.

Everyone has their reasons and experiences that can make dating feel like the most stressful thing ever, but the good news is that you're not in it alone. And when it clicks, wow, is it worth it. So, take a deep breath and hang in there. You've got this.