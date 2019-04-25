One of the easiest ways to instantly feel sexier, or to add a little spice to your sex life, is to invest in some nice (or naughty) lingerie. The key is to pick the undergarments that make you feel your most amazing and powerful. Ones that make you feel the most you. Here's the thing: There is a lot — and I mean a lot — of lingerie out there to pick from, so if you're not sure where to start, it can be daunting. One way to approach the search is by considering the best lingerie for each zodiac sign. This can help get you started narrowing down the choices and make it easier to find that one special piece of dream lingerie that you'll never want to take off. Well, almost never.

Maybe you're a Capricorn who wants something more classic, or a Pisces who leans romantic when it comes to lingerie. No worries, there really is something for everyone here, from lacy, romantic bralettes, to structured harnesses with a hint of kink that lets whoever gets the honor of seeing it know you mean business. Or maybe you’re somewhere in between. Either way, if you are in the market for something super sexy, here is the best lingerie for you, based on your astrological sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19) Lyndl 3 Piece Set $230 Honey Birdette For a sign as bold and powerful as Aries, they need lingerie to match. Think lace in an eye-catching red, with matching panty and garters, that show exactly who will be taking the lead — in the bedroom and life in general.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 TO MAY 20) Juliette Hazel Full Cup Bra $141 Harlow and Fox For Taurus, lingerie should be, above all other things, luxurious. This is a sign that truly appreciates the finest things in life and that feels their most powerful and sexy when their skin is brushing up against fine materials and glittering like gold.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20) Pomperoo Babydoll $135 Dottie's Delights For an air sign like Gemini, lingerie should be sweet, breezy, and, most importantly, easy to get out of. Gemini loves to tease their partner with plenty of skin and tantalizing hints of what lies beneath their sheer lingerie.

CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22) Angel Food Bra $175 Dottie's Delights Beneath Cancer’s tough outer shell is a vulnerable, emotional core, and so lingerie that speaks to both aspects of their identity is the perfect fit. Something romantic but structured, with plenty of humor is perfect for this sign.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22) Curvy Antoinette Bra $119 Buttress and Snatch For Leo, the perfect lingerie should do one thing: Make it impossible for you to look away. They want drama and lush colors that highlight and accent their assets. Although, to be fair, this confident sign feels good in just anything — or nothing at all.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22) Lacey Easy Fit Bralette & Butfferfly Kisses Panty Set $103 $87.50 Uye Surana Don't let Virgo being symbolized by the virgin fool you; this is a sign that loves to feel sexy and empowered in lingerie as much as the rest of the zodiac. For this sign's critical eye, they like lingerie that is full of special little details, and, of course, it all has to be a perfectly matching set.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22) Shhh... Bralette $188 Love Pillowbrook For Libra, who appreciates balance and harmony, the perfect lingerie should be something simple and sophisticated. Preferably with a geometric and symmetrical design that is naturally pleasing to this sign's eye.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21) Gabi Fresh Morgan Harness $39 Playful Promises For the sex queen of the zodiac, Scorpio, lingerie that is insipid by BDSM sets just the right tone. Think straps, bondage, leather, and latex for the perfect boudoir fit.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 TO DEC. 21) Embroidered Floral Lingerie Set $89 Jordan de Ruiter Nothing is sexier to this sign that nature itself, so lingerie that both evokes nature with a floral motif, and also shows off their natural nude form with sheer fabrics, is everything this sign dreams of in their lingerie.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19) Lulu Noir Merry Widow $145 What Katie Did For Capricorn, the perfect sexy attire is just like them: Traditional and structured. That is why vintage-inspired lingerie like a corset strikes the ideal balance of form and function to get this sign hot — and looking hot, too.

AQUARIUS (JAN. 20 TO FEB. 18) Land of Make Believe Silver Unicorn Bodysuit $90 Love Child Boudoir For a unique wild child like Aquarius, your typical lacy lingerie just doesn’t fit. They want something little more outside the box, whimsical, and with plenty of humor — but that also shows off plenty of skin.