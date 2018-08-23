I know the saying "hindsight is 20/20" is kind of a cliché, but it's so freaking true. It's often way easier for us to see where we went wrong in a particular situation after we've distanced ourselves from it. This is especially true when it comes to dating and love. Unfortunately, it can be tough to see relationships clearly when you're muddling through them. In a recent Reddit AskWomen thread, ladies share their best tips for how to fix a relationship that they gathered from their past regrets.

Read along and learn from their mistakes!

Communicate openly with your partner. I’d focus more on open communication. If I don’t communicate what I’m feeling/wanting, I can’t be upset when they don’t read my mind. —/u/aearl4

Know when it's time to call it quits. I would break up with all of them way, way sooner. —pieldriver

Be willing to be vulnerable when times get tough. Yeah, my lack of willingness to be honest, vulnerable and form a real partnership made me a bit of a dickish girlfriend. I can't say I relate to most of the comments here, I dated nothing but great guys (that had their own faults of course) but always kept them at a distance with my lack of openness. I did learn a lot and I'm a way better partner for my current boyfriend though. —/u/sarasa3

Remember honesty really is the best policy. I’d be honest. I regret how my past relationships ended. —/u/peanut-butter-18

If you think you're settling, don't be afraid to walk away. I was a pushover and I allowed myself to be strung along. I wish I hadn’t stuck around even though I was the only one whose heart was in it. I wish I hadn’t settled for a sorta-kinda and had just walked away. —/u/iewicz

Seek help for yourself as an individual before focusing on the relationship. I left my husband before seeking help for my depression. Our divorce was finalized yesterday. We’re “dating” now. But i wish i got help before i left. Things are different now. —/u/pm_me_ur_fave_murder

Prioritize your own happiness. I wouldn't have put his happiness before my needs. I would be more vocal about problems instead of worrying so much about his reaction if I brought them up. I wouldn't let him get away with so much crap. —/u/TigraineMantear