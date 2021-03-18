With thousands of beauty brands crowding virtual shelves and influencers touting a new product every day, how do you decide what's actually worth a shot? You leave the trial and error to the pros. In Elite Daily's new beauty review series, What's The Deal With..., we'll sift through and test the buzziest products to give you an honest, no-bullsh*t look at how it works IRL, from the price and packaging all the way to the actual results. From there, you can decide which ones deserve a coveted spot in your beauty arsenal.

At the start of the pandemic, if you’d told me that one year in we’d still be turning to TikTok to get all the tea on the hottest beauty launches, like Innisfree's Dewy Glow Jelly Cream, I’d have laughed in your face. Funny enough, I can’t imagine it any other way now. If it wasn’t for the glorious app, would we even know about NYX’s Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color or IL Makiage’s incredibly hyped (for good reason) Woke Up Like This Flawless Base Foundation? Well, probably, but it’s still nice to learn about new launches in a 60-second video from the comfort of your own bed!

I recently came across a video from TikTok mega-babe and makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira, during which she tried K-beauty brand Innisfree’s Dewy Glow Jelly Cream With Jeju Cherry Blossom. The results were nothing short of mesmerizing. Nogueira had an instant glow and went on to say that layering her foundation over the cream was one of her smoothest applications ever. I saw Nogueira with that glow, so naturally, I needed to purchase the jelly cream to get the glow, too.

Since the Dewy Glow Jelly Cream With Jeju Cherry Blossom ($25, Innisfree) started floating around TikTok, it's been pretty much sold out everywhere, though judging from the wealth of TikTok likes and the claims of your face being hit with an instant boost of hydration and a radiant, dewy glow, I’m not surprised. The jelly cream is formulated with cherry blossom which only blooms once a year in its native island of Jeju in South Korea. Jeju cherry blossom is said to help boost your skin’s radiance, while the jelly consistency of the cream is said to instantly absorb without any sticky residue. The cream comes in a 50mL pot, giving a nod to the cherry blossom with its gradient pink-to-white detailing. The enriched Jeju cherry leaf extract works to brighten the skin, and the betaine helps to balance the skin’s hydration. All in all, it’s a solid combination for anyone dealing with dry skin or a general lack of moisture.

After coating my face in the Dewy Glow Jelly Cream religiously, morning and night, for a week, here’s how I scored it in the following areas:

Victoria Warnken/Elite Daily

My experience with the cream was somewhat of a rollercoaster, so let’s unpack it. I absolutely adored the jelly consistency, as it melted into my skin like candy floss in water. As someone with normal-to-dry skin, I crave moisturizers that aren’t too thick and leave me with a glass skin look. As expected, the K-beauty brand did not disappoint. The majority of the moisturizers I own are usually twice the size of this pot, but even after using it morning and night for a week, there’s more than enough to keep me going for the next couple of weeks. I, personally, really loved the sweet cherry blossom smell bursting from the pot, which I felt was super fitting with spring’s arrival. However, I think it’s a polarizing scent — one you’ll either be totally obsessed with if you love all things sweet or find nauseating if you hate fruity and floral scents.

Here’s why the Dewy Glow Jelly Cream wasn’t instantly love at first try. After the first day of using it, I was convinced it was just overhyped. I applied it and felt like it had an immediate drying effect on my skin. The next day, I looked at the instructions on the box to make sure I was using it as intended and saw that they read, “Apply onto face and neck after lotion, then gently pat for better absorption.” This made me wonder if the product was meant to be used as a second step to moisturizing (which I’ve never done before). I looked on the Innisfree website to check again, and realized the how-to there said nothing about “applying after lotion.” At that point, I decided to try it a few other ways, first by mixing it with another moisturizer, then layering it on top of another moisturizer, and, finally, returning to using it as my sole moisturizer. By the end of the week, I was completely in love with it, although with a catch.

I didn’t find the instructions to be all that straightforward to begin with, hence the score of three for ease of use. But after a few days, I found that, when the jelly cream was layered on top of other moisturizing skincare products, it worked wonders. Unfortunately, just any cleanse and serum beforehand didn’t cut it for me.

Left Image: Courtesy of Vanese Maddix

Overall, I really do love this jelly cream; however, I think everyone’s experience will vary depending on their skin type. By the end of the week, I was left with an instant dewy glow after application, which was confirmed by my boyfriend’s daily compliment of “Wow, your skin looks so glassy,” which I absolutely lapped up. While the $25 price tag isn’t the cheapest, IMO, it is definitely worth it. I will continue to use my pot until the very last drop, but I won’t stop a quest to find something a bit more straightforward.

If you’re ready to find out whether it’s glow or not to glow, shop the Dewy Glow Jelly Cream below:

