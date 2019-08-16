ICYMI, autumn came early this year. Tons of cafes and coffee spots have already unveiled seasonal lattes, and Halloween candy has already been announced (hello, pumpkin pie-flavored Kit Kats). On top of that, it looks like Disney amusement parks are gearing up for the spooky season with accessories that are so cute, it's scary. For instance, a Hocus Pocus Spellbook Clutch Purse at Disney recently became available, and it's a total must-have for your fall wardrobe (especially if you're a fan of the Sanderson Sisters).

That's right: You can buy a purse that looks exactly like the spell book in Hocus Pocus, complete with the iconic eyeball and vintage-looking stitches (I mean, it is over 100 years old, after all). According to Shop Disney — the online retailer that's currently selling the clutch — the faux leather bag features spooky designs on the front and the back. Inside, it contains multiple card holders and a zippered change purse that'll help protect your money. Plus, there's enough space for extra items, like your phone or keys.

It's both practical and magical — and if you buy one, I'm sure Winifred will be jealous. (If you've seen Hocus Pocus, then you know how much she loves her book.)

Now that you know what the spooky clutch entails, you might be wondering where you can buy it. As I previously mentioned, you can purchase the Hocus Pocus Spellbook Clutch Purse online at Shop Disney, the retailer that sells Disney-themed merchandise. At the time of publication, the purse is going for $65.

According to Shop Disney, the clutch was made for both Disney World and Disneyland resorts. With that being said, you should be able to find the spooky clutch IRL while you're on vacation. Thankfully, PopSugar found out which stores you'll need to visit to score the Hocus Pocus-themed purse. According to the publication, the clutch can be found at The Dress Shop locations in Disney World and Disneyland. Apparently, it costs $68 in stores — so take that into consideration while you're deciding where to buy it.

When you think about it, this Hocus Pocus-inspired bag can be used throughout the entire spooky season. Whether you're planning on incorporating it into your Sanderson Sisters Halloween costume or rocking it on the reg, it's the perfect fall accessory. Heck, if you really like Hocus Pocus (same), you can wear it all year round.

If you end up buying the clutch and want even more Hocus Pocus-themed accessories, check out the Hocus Pocus Dress. It's also being sold online at Shop Disney, and it's currently going for $128. The halter top getup features spooky designs like bones, eyeballs, and skeleton keys floating around the purple fabric. It also shows a cartoon image of the Sanderson Sisters gathered around their spell book and a cauldron. In my opinion, it's super cute and could be worn throughout the year.

Of course, you can purchase the Hocus Pocus Spellbook Clutch Purse with or without the dress. Just visit Shop Disney or take a look through The Dress Shop during your next Disney vacay.