When it comes to infusing your look with a playful edge, accessories are a great place to start. Case in point: the new Hello Kitty x Furla collection, which includes an array of adorable products emblazoned with the famous feline and her best friend My Melody and would tinge any outfit with a cartoonish cuteness. These aren't the Hello Kitty bags of your childhood, though—they still boast the same tasteful design details that have made Furla one of the most covetable affordable accessories brands to date, so don't shy away from them if you're worried about looking sophomoric—these are Sanrio bags for grownups.

Starting at $88, the collection includes everything from credit card cases and coin purses to envelope clutches and crossbody bags. Basically, any small bag, case, or carryall that you need is now shopabble in charming caricature form. It doesn't matter whether you're a longtime diehard Hello Kitty fan (hi, me) or you simply think she'd make for a cute addition to your aesthetic, if you like a piece from this collection you should treat yourself to it stat. Below, I picked out a selection of my favorite pieces from the lineup but you really should check it out in full to make sure you choose the item that you love most.

Change Places

FURLA KITTY Coin Case Toni Petalo $118 Furla Buy Now

Is this not the cutest coin purse you've ever laid eyes on? It comes with a golden clip attached to it—hook it onto the belt loop of your low-rise jeans for an especially throwback look.

Tie Me Up

FURLA KITTY Bandeau Toni Camelia $88 Furla Buy Now

This ribbon is made from 100 percent silk and would gorgeous tied around your new Hello Kitty bag and your topknot alike. We're in the midst of a hair bow revival so but this ribbon and get in on the trend.

Far Out

FURLA KITTY Mini Crossbody Toni Ruby $398 Furla Buy Now

Hello Kitty is taking a trip that's out of this world on this bag, which is exactly where it would take your style if added to your wardrobe.

Perfect Melody

FURLA KITTY Coin Case Toni Petalo $118 Furla Buy Now

Why not double up on coin cases and let Hello Kitty dangle next to her BFF? This one's super cute for its rosy pink color way and powder blue bow.

That's Clutch

FURLA KITTY Envelope Toni Petalo $168 Furla Buy Now

This wristlet takes cute clutches to a whole new level thanks to the visage it features, which is complete with a 3D bow. It's big enough to fit your phone, cards, chapstick, and the like, but is still far less cumbersome than a regular purse.

Happy Bunny

FURLA KITTY Cosmetic Case Toni Petalo $178 Furla Buy Now

Use this as an accessories case as intended or get in on the itty bitty bag trend and use it as your carryall. Either way, It'll be a super sweet addition to your look.

Space Girl

FURLA KITTY Bi-Fold Toni Camelia $168 Furla Buy Now

If you need a new wallet you should definitely cop one from this collection. They open up to feature ample storage and even boast a zippered coin pouch on the back. I don't think I need to tell you what makes the outside so cute.

Good Credit

FURLA KITTY Credit Card Case Toni Petalo $88 Furla Buy Now

This will ensure that every time you grab your credit card your face will break into a smile. Even if you're paying rent.