If you're still coming to terms with the fact that you never got your Hogwarts admittance letter via owl, at least you can feast like a wizard or witch this fall. Come October, you'll want to dust off your robes and practice your swish and flick wand technique before heading to this Harry Potter-inspired brunch coming to NYC and digging into a wizard-approved spread of Butterbeer and magical eats that'll put your mimosas and avocado toast to shame. Here's how to book your tickets (no owl necessary), because this magical event is only sticking around for one weekend.

You'll want to mark your calendars and clear all prior commitments on Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20, because that's when wizards and muggles alike are invited to head to Pier60 for what's sure to be a spellbinding experience. Per Eventbrite, the brunch (which is open to wannabe wizards and witches of all ages) will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday. In addition to the brunch, there will be an adults-only dinner that will last from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 7 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, if you're looking to stay in Harry Potter's world a little longer.

The magical meet-ups will be held by The Wizard's Brunch, which is an event company that has successfully pulled off such brunches in Melbourne and Auckland, as well as British cities like London, Birmingham, and Liverpool. It's not the first time that the concept has crossed the pond, as there have been previous Wizard Brunches held in Denver and Houston, but now, Potter fans in the Big Apple can finally get in on the magic.

So, what exactly constitutes a wizard's brunch? If you're wondering what to expect, the brunch is touted as "a unique experience that combines dining with immersive entertainment," where you can "learn spells, drink magic potions and eat foods set for a wizard in the heart of your city," according to the Wizard's Brunch website.

However, I got a better picture when I watched a few of the company's videos, which showcase live entertainment from musicians and performers and fortune-telling stations where you can practice the art of Divination without the help of Professor Trelawney. In addition to mingling and sipping Butterbeers with all of your favorite characters, you'll want to snap a 'Gram or five in the Great Hall, which is decorated to perfection with floating candles and letters as well as long tables. The icing on the cake is what's sure to be a magical spread from renowned chef Abigail Kirsch, which you can dig into alongside your fellow Potter stans.

I Love Manchester (MCR) on YouTube

It's safe to say that they've gone all out for the event, so it's not surprising that tickets will cost you a little more than your average brunch. According to Eventbrite, you'll be paying between $45 to $165 for the experience, which might be well worth the cost of getting to channel your inner wizard or witch for a full day.

In short, it looks like a brunch that any diehard Potterhead would want to get in on and experience at least once in their lives, so I'd make sure to grab your besties and purchase your tickets before they sell out.