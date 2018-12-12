It's officially the most magical time of the year for Potterheads, thanks to the wizards over at Reynolds Kitchens. This epic Harry Potter Gingerbread Hogwarts Castle by Reynolds Kitchens took over 30 hours of continuous work to put together, and the spellbinding recreation is sure to enchant any aspiring witches and wizards. Whether you're up for a serious challenge or just want to ooh and ahh over the finished castle, grab a mug of Butterbeer and put on a Harry Potter marathon to get into the spirit of the season while you scroll through.

In honor of National Gingerbread House Day on Wednesday, Dec. 12, the team at Reynolds Kitchens decided to up the ante with a gingerbread castle that'll have you heading to Platform 9 and 3/4 to hang out with Harry, Hermione, and Ron on their latest adventure, and you'll be pleased to see that they went all out with the creation. According to Reynolds Kitchens, the house took about 30 hours to create with three different people working on it around the clock. In order to fully encapsulate the sweeping towers, the castle moat, and the gothic detailing that's synonymous with the school of witchcraft and wizardry, the team used a mix of gingerbread, cake, rice crispy treats, and fondant icing to bring Hogwarts to life.

The result? A jaw-dropping 60-lb castle that stands approximately 4 feet wide, 3 feet long, and 3 feet tall and looks like it's ready to welcome the newest class of witches and wizards at any moment. It's the perfect creation to pay homage to National Gingerbread House Day and the Potterdom, although I'm not so sure I'll be attempting to recreate this bad boy solo any time soon.

Seriously, though, look at that level of miniature detail on the walls and the trees leading up to the Forbidden Forest. I half expect Filch and Mrs. Norris to come around the corner.

If you need further proof that Hogwarts is a magical fortress, just take one glance at the wee moat and ridged stone walls surrounding the castle.

I promise that you won't be able to stop watching the time-lapse video, which shows how the whole magical project came together.

Pottermania is alive and well in 2018, thanks to the latest installment of the Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them series coming out in November, and there's no better time to prepare for the holidays than by paying homage to the OG series that made you fall in love with the Wizarding world.

OK, so building your very own Hogwarts out of gingerbread might be a daunting prospect without a wand and a spell book to guide you, but there are plenty of other ways that you can get your Potter fix before Christmas.

If planning a December visit to Hogwarts IRL, aka the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood (which has been transformed into a winter wonderland with a festive light show above Hogwarts castle, snow in Hogsmeade, and all the Butterbeer your body could desire), just isn't in the cards right now, you can also count down to Christmas day with a Harry Potter advent calendar featuring your favorite "witches, wizards, beasts, ghosts and house elves." Unlike most advent calendars, Funko is trading out the chocolate for mini figurines of the most beloved characters from the Harry Potter franchise, which means that Harry and the crew will be sticking around long after the season is over.

Happy holidays from Hogwarts, everyone!