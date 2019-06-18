There's a seriously chic new collection of swimwear and beach-perfect pieces on the market and it's so affordable that you'll be legitimately shocked. H&M x Love Stories is the brand collaboration you never knew you wanted but once you peruse it you'll wonder how you ever lived without it. Dramatic? Yes. But seeing as swimwear brands typically charge an arm and a leg for what's essentially one square yard of fabric, this collaboration is a true anomaly in the best of ways.

Arriving just in time for summer, the 29-piece collection includes bikinis, one-pieces, cover-ups, jewelry, towels, bags, and more. There's even a bucket hat, so you know it's cool AF. Everything boasts that beautiful sophistication that makes Love Stories such an ace swim and intimates brand, while the ready-to-wear pieces are particularly special for their trendy prints. “This flirtatious mix and match swimwear collection is the perfect choice for lounging by the pool or having fun at the beach to casually slipping into a tunic and heading straight to meet friends," said Maria Östblom, Head of Design Womenswear at H&M. Beach to BFFs? It doesn't get much better than that. Check out some standout pieces from the collection below and shop it in full here.

Ruff'd Up

Off-the-shoulder Swimsuit $50 | H&M Buy Now

Ruffles, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a colorful leopard print? This one-piece is a total triple threat.

Get Waisted

Scuba-look Belt Bag $30 | H&M Buy Now

Is this not one of the coolest fanny packs you've ever seen? Made out of various shades of scuba material, it boasts a color blocked bag and graphic belt.

Fringe Benefits

Bath Sheet with Fringe $35 | H&M Buy Now

The cutest towel on Earth! You know this would be an ace backdrop for all your beach Instagram snaps.

Tiger Bomb

Padded Triangle Bikini Top $30 | H&M Buy Now

Bikini Bottoms $20 | H&M Buy Now

Doesn't this look like a bikini that would collectively retail for $150? From its ruffled straps and structured cups to the striped waistband and tortoise rings, it's all kinds of elevated.

Top Notch

Cotton Twill Sun Hat $20 | H&M Buy Now

This might be a bucket hat, but you definitely don't want to use it to build sand castles with.

Surf's Up

Long-sleeved Scuba Swimsuit $60 | H&M Buy Now

Rash guards and long sleeve swimsuits are having a moment this summer, so go ahead and get in on the ultra protective trend.

The Flip Side

Patterned Flip-flops $13 | H&M Buy Now

Flip flops get the logomania treatment.

Sleep No More

Pajama Blouse and Shorts $35 | H&M Buy Now

Who wouldn't be down for pajamas that can go from day to night with ease? I'd wear this co-ord with white heeled mules and some gold hoops for a breezy dinner look.

Green Machine

V-neck Swimsuit with Belt $50 | H&M Buy Now

Belts are another huge swimwear trend this year, and I must say I love the 60s appeal they add to a one-piece. This one also features a V neckline and cute bow straps, allowing it to feel just the right amount of vintage-inspired.

Call Me On My Shell Phone

5-pack Bracelets $13 | H&M Buy Now

If you were in high school during the mid-2000s then you likely owned a pukka shell necklace or five. The tiny shell is back, and it's taking over every type of jewelry around. These bracelets will let you slide them on with ease and will add a beachy coolness to any look.