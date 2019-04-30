If you love avocado and you also love cheese, boy oh boy do I have news for you. Fresh to the market at Fresh Market, you can now score yourself some Guacamole Cheese that either sounds absolutely delicious or maybe a little dubious, depending on your point of view. Either way, Guacamole Cheese is hitting Fresh Market is hitting shelves, just in time for Cinco De Mayo.

In case you're wondering, yes, guacamole cheese does contain actual avocado and also contains actual cheese. This bright green and red speckled concoction, called Amanti Guacamole Cheese, is made from a cow's milk gouda blend and mixed together with avocado, lime juice, chili, tomato, onion, and garlic, all the ingredients in good guacamole. Fans and foodies can purchase the cheese starting May 1 for a limited time at any Fresh Market location. To find a Fresh Market location near you, head to the store finder on the website

According to Travel + Leisure, the Amanti Guacamole Cheese will cost a hefty $24.99 per pound and can be bought in a wheel or individual slices. The cheese is made by Daily Dairy Holland, a cheese, milk, and cream company based out of the Netherlands that describes the guac cheese as "A unique 50% full fat cow milk Dutch cheese with herbs available in wheels and pieces." Other Amanti cheeses include Amanti Green Pesto, Amanti Garlic, and Amanti Cumin.

In short? No need to choose between queso and guac this Cinco de Mayo.

If a green-colored cheese wheel isn't your thing (I don't blame you), there are other fun ways to satisfy your cheese cravings, like Whole Foods' new Royal Addition cheese. British cheesemakers teamed up with Whole Foods to create this truly unique Westminster Royal Mark red cheddar cheese to celebrate the upcoming addition to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal family — a new baby due any day now. According to press materials, the Royal Addition cheese made in Southwest England "combines a slight pleasant tanginess and a creamy texture, with flavor notes of burnt caramel and a slightly sweet and nutty finish, to create a world-class taste, worthy of royalty."

The limited edition cheese will be released when Markle and Harry's baby officially arrives (sometime in spring 2019), and will be sold at select Whole Foods nationwide. If you're a fan of the British monarchy or just love a good celebratory cheese, make sure to snag some before supplies run out.

If you're looking for a cheese that's slightly less fancy and a little more snack-friendly, check out Babybel's new cheese snack, Mini Rolls Cheese. These snack packs are a twist on traditional string cheese with their rolled up design that asks fans to pull and unfurl instead of peel to consume. These cute little snack packs, perfect for adult and children snackers alike, are currently available at select Target and Kroger locations nationwide for around $3.89 and are a permanent addition to the Babybel line so you don't have to run to stores to grab a pack like you do with the Royal Addition cheese.

Whether you're adventurous enough to try the Guacamole Cheese from Fresh Market this spring or you prefer to stick to snacks like the Babybel Mini Rolls that aren't as daring but are just as good, spring 2019 is sure to be a cheese-filled one.