I used to think my favorite part of being an adult would be getting to pick my own snacks at the grocery store, but now that I'm an adult I pretty much still get the same stuff my mom bought for me when I was a kid. Every now and then, though, I mix it up with something slightly different, which is why I got super excited when I heard about Babybel's latest addition to the snack aisle, Babybel Mini Rolls cheese. New Babybel Mini Rolls cheese snacks are pretty much a nostalgia-inducing twist on classic string cheese. And if you love dairy as much as I do, you're going to want to run to the store for these ASAP.

In case you haven't heard of Babybel before, it's a dairy snack company that makes flavored cheese snacks for people of all ages to enjoy. Babybel's new product, Babybel Mini Rolls, could be described as part string cheese, part Fruit by the Foot. Rather than coming in stick form like classic mozzarella string cheese does, Babybel comes in a roll that can be unfurled and pulled instead of peeled. I don't know about you, but that seems like the perfect combination of snack and adventure to me.

Each roll comes in a little cup inside a package and each package contains five individual containers. According to Babybel, the snack is a unique, spun cheese with ingredients similar to Babybel Original. Babybel Mini Rolls are currently available at select Target and Kroger locations nationwide for around $3.89 — they're expected to roll out to additional locations later in 2019. The best news of all? Babybel Mini Rolls are a permanent addition to the Babybel line, so you don't have to worry about falling in love with the snack just to have your heart broken once it's gone.

Courtesy of Babybel

Babybel Innovation Manager, Iris Terolli-Hall, noted in an April 23 press release that the snack is a perfect choice for everyone, including both parents and their kids (and adults who enjoy the snacks they used to eat when they were kids). Terolli-Hall said, "Packed in a portable pouch and offering a good source of protein, kids will have fun pulling, peeling and twisting their Babybel Mini Rolls, and parents can feel good about serving a healthy and filling snack that’s tasty and convenient for all occasions." TBH, I used to love a string cheese snack when I was younger, so I'm pretty excited to try this twist on it.

Not only is the dairy snack protein rich as Terolli-Hall mentions, but it doesn't include any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. According to Babybel's Instagram story, people are already loving the snack for themselves and their families.

While Babybel's Mini Roll launch is big news in the cheese world, there's another piece of cheese news looking to rival it, and it has to do with the royal family. Whole Foods teamed up with British cheesemakers to create "Royal Addition Cheese," a limited-edition red cheddar cheese made in Southwest England to celebrate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby, who is slated to arrive any day now. The cheese won't be available at Whole Foods until the royal baby's birth, which gives you yet another reason to follow along with the British monarchy.

With so much cheese-related goodness going on, it'll be really hard not to snag some Babybel Mini Rolls or Royal Addition Cheese this spring.