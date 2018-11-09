This Grinch Gingerbread House Kit Brings Whoville Home For The Holidays

Whenever I think about a gingerbread house, a typical home comes to mind. There's usually square foundation, a roof, a few windows, gumdrop buttons, and an icing decor. (Oh, I can't forget about the resident gingerbread men.) Anyway, there's a new gingerbread house on the market that's anything but ordinary — and it'll definitely put you into the holiday spirit. I'm talking the Grinch gingerbread house kit, which features a gingerbread home that isn't so typical. In fact, it'll bring Whoville right into your kitchen.

That's right, everyone: It's time to channel your inner Cindy Lou Who and break into a Grinch-inspired gingerbread house kit. The festive product — which is officially called the Cookies United Mini Whoville Gingerbread House — can be purchased on Walmart.com for less than $5. Instead of putting it on your Christmas list, go ahead and order one so you can decorate it in time for the holidays.

Once you get your Mini Whoville Gingerbread House, you'll be able to admire its "Whoville" aesthetic. Instead of the standard rectangular walls and a symmetrical roof, the Whoville gingerbread home has as rounded, bubbly exterior that would make any Who feel right at home. In my opinion, it's so cute that even the Grinch would adore it.

Like many other holiday gingerbread houses, the Mini Whoville kit comes with pre-baked gingerbread cookies that you can easily assemble together with icing. With that being said, the kit also comes with its own pre-made icing, candy, and scene-setters, per Walmart.com. All you'll have to do is build the house and put it in a place where it'll spread the holiday cheer.

Believe it or not, the Mini Whoville Gingerbread House kit isn't the only Grinch-inspired cookie set on the market. There's also an even bigger Whoville gingerbread house for sale, and it would look perfect beside your mini masterpiece. By the looks of it, the larger Grinch Whoville Gingerbread House Kit features a two-tiered cookie home that you can decorate with candy and accessories from The Grinch. If you're in the mood for even more holiday decorating, you can buy it on Amazon for $29.95.

Between the Mini Whoville Gingerbread House and the larger Grinch Gingerbread House, your home is sure to turn into a scene straight out of How The Grinch Stole Christmas. Heck, if you purchase more than one Whoville gingerbread house, you can turn your own living room into a freakin' Whoville community.

As you probably noticed, the decor on the Whoville gingerbread house kits aren't from the original How The Grinch Stole Christmas movie (or the remake with Jim Carrey). Instead, the houses are advertising The Grinch, which is an animated film about the Grinch's plot to ruin Whoville's Christmas. The Grinch hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 — so be sure to check it out this holiday season. When you're done watching, hopefully you'll be inspired to decorate your home with Whoville gingerbread houses. I think that'll definitely help spread the holiday cheer — even for the Grinch.