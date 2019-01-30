This 'GOT' Season 8 Theory About Jon & Cersei Is The Last Thing You'd Expect

The final six episodes of Game of Thrones will be a watershed moment in entertainment history. It's one of the few series out there that can claim to be a monocultural force, meaning one bringing the world together in a common shared experience. When the show ends, that will be gone, and may never come this way again. But as excitement builds, the fan theories of what will happen are growing wilder by the second. The newest Game of Thrones Season 8 theory about Jon and Cersei, for instance, is so off the wall, it almost sounds like trolling. But it's not.

There are some suppositions fans have made across the board for the show's last hours. One theory has Daenerys and Jon Snow fighting side by side as a couple. Another assumption suggests Cersei will not survive to see the end of the series, done in by her own shortsighted lust for power.

But what if these ideas are all wrong? After all, both are predicated on the idea Game of Thrones will have a happy ending. If the last seven seasons have taught fans anything, it's assuming the happy ending will come is the road to disappointment. The hoped-for heroes like Ned and Robb die, the best marriages are the ones which are power-brokered deals. Love only leads to heartbreak.

HBO

The latest theory posits a union between Daenerys and Jon Snow won't happen. Even if the two of them stay together when she finds out his real identity, and the fact his birthright claim to the Iron Throne outranks hers, duty will call, and Jon will answer. Not in a "Jon Snow, the Stark Who Lived, Come To Die" sort of way. Instead, he will marry Cersei, for the good of the realm.

There have been several theories out there Cersei will marry in the final season, usually involving Euron Greyjoy. But none of those have ever rung true to me. After all, what does Euron bring to the table, other than a few ships and some tiny islands? Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targaryen, on the other hand, currently holds the title of King In The North. She is Queen of the Andals, ruling the south. The marriage to unite Westeros isn't to Daenerys, an outlander dragon herding upstart. It's to Cersei.

HBO

Now there are some snags in this plan, starting with Jon pledging to Daenerys, not to mention Cersei is currently carrying her twin brother Jaime's baby. But the former is null and void if Jon is the true heir to the Iron Throne and Dany isn't. And as much as Cersei would have once liked to have defied convention and openly married Jaime, he left her to follow Daenerys. Marrying and bedding Jon Snow would be some serious revenge trolling on Cersei's part both to her brother and to the female rival she's battling for the right to conquer Westeros.

Fans may poo-poo this theory as the worst idea they've heard all day. But remember, this is the story that brought viewers the Red Wedding. It doesn't care what fans think, it only cares how the story would logically play out.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on HBO on Sunday, April 14, 2019.