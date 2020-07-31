This 'Friends' x Lisa Frank Collection Is Everything You Love About The '90s

Get ready to go on a serious nostalgia spiral. Lisa Frank just dropped a limited-edition Friends collection. The collection includes t-shirts and sweatpants embellished with Frank's signature style. The drop simply could not be more ‘90s if it tried. Whether you consider your style more aligned with Rachel or with Phoebe, these items belong in your closet. The Friends x Lisa Frank line dropped on July 30, and you can shop the whole thing on Lisa Frank’s website.

If the name Lisa Frank doesn’t immediately ring bells for you, think back to your old, vibrant, eccentric school supplies. Frank’s stylized animals and use of rainbows and neons led her to dominate the ‘80s and ‘90s in a slew of different products. And she has now taken on the world of clothes with something very near and dear to every ‘90s-lover's heart.

Despite it being over 15 years since Friends aired its series finale, people can’t stop watching it. No matter who your favorite character is, they’re all probably near and dear to your heart. And the Friends x Lisa Frank Vintage Tee ($44, Lisa Frank) highlights one of the (many) iconic moments between Rachel and Ross. True fans will remember this is right before Rachel finds the list from Season 2. Decorating the image are classic Frank-style doodles. From hearts to sticker-esque designs and bright colors, this shirt couldn’t be a better celebration of all things ‘90s. And it comes in a few different colors.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The collection also includes a pair of ultra-comfy Friends x Lisa Frank Sweatpants ($80, Lisa Frank). They remind me of the temporary tattoos I used to cover myself in. Beyond the nostalgia, these sweatpants also have pockets, so there’s a lot to gain. Could they be more perfect?

Fashion is very cyclical; trends from decades ago always come back into style. And right now, the ‘90s have re-dominated the fashion world. While earlier in the 2010s, grunge was the ‘90s style to copy, now people have shifted more to the softer look – slips, pastels, and chokers, all paired with chunky combat boots. And, Frank’s Friends collection is a great way to tap into it. Whether you pair it with a tennis skirt, baggy jeans, or anything else you prefer, your preferred ‘90s aesthetic will love this collection.

The Friends x Lisa Frank line is available only while supplies last, so shop fast if you want to cop some of the items. Even if Friends is no longer on Netflix, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the show every day.