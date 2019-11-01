This 'Friends'-Themed Eyeshadow Palette Will Be Your New Lobster

If you thought the Friends hype would ever go on a break, you are sorely mistaken. The latest nostalgic makeup product to hit the market is none other than this Friends-themed eyeshadow palette, which is available now exclusively at Hot Topic. The 12-pan eyeshadow palette contains a range of bright-colored shimmer and matte shadows and retails for $17. The perfect gift for your lobster? I think so.

The inside mirror of the palette features Joey's infamous tagline, "How you doin?" and the shadows are named after some of your favorite quotes and moments from the show. There are shades like "Pivot," a shimmery pink; "You've been bamboozled," a light teal shimmer; "Miss Chanandler Bong," a smoky brown shimmer; and, my personal favorite, "We were on a break," a purple shimmer. To top it all off, the matte-black cover of the palette features the Friends logo across the front.

In addition to the new palette, Hot Topic has not left other Friends-related beauty stones unturned. The brand also released a four-piece makeup brush set. The brushes feature black and red ombre bristles all encased in a faux leather black tube with both the Friends logo on the side and the infamous Central Perk coffee shop logo on the lid. As far as what kind of brushes are included, there's a powder brush, an angled brush, a blending brush, and an eyeshadow brush.

Before you use the new Friends eyeshadow brushes and palette for your next makeup look, you can also revive and prep your skin with Hot Topic's Friends Central Perk Coffee Sheet Mask ($5, Hot Topic). The sheet mask is infused with coffee and coconut oil and promises to revive and energize your complexion.

These three new Friends-themed beauty products at Hot Topic join the likes of many other makeup collections at the retailer that are inspired by nostalgic TV shows and movies. Hot Topic's beauty range boasts an Aladdin-themed eyeshadow palette, as well as Disney-themed sheet masks inspired by The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Winnie The Pooh, to name a few.

If you're an avid Friends fan, prepare to pivot over to Hot Topic right now and channel all of Phoebe's, Rachel's, and Monica's best looks yourself.