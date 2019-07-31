I'll be the first to admit that I'm a fan of the savory and sweet dessert combinations that have been dominating freezer aisles and ice creameries in recent years. From a pint of salted caramel to a cone of pickle-flavored ice cream, I've been up to try anything — but the latest inventive offering to hit that market might be an exception. Yellow mustard and ice cream sound like the perfect combo... said no one ever, yet this French's Mustard Ice Cream at Coolhaus now exists, if you've ever caught yourself wondering what that mash-up might even taste like (I'm guessing probably not). The limited-edition confection will be available starting on Thursday, Aug. 1 in honor of National Mustard Day, and TBH, I don't know how I feel about it.

Now, when most people think of mustard, they probably imagine slathering the condiment all over hot dogs, bratwursts, hamburgers, and other BBQ fare that are staples of summertime spreads. However, it's 2019, aka the year of creative food combinations that may or may not work together, and French's Mustard is ringing in National Mustard Day with what might be the weirdest ice cream flavor mash-up that I've never dreamed of in collaboration with Coolhaus.

According to press materials, the two companies will be combining the "bold, one-of-a kind flavor" of yellow mustard with ice cream, resulting in what is described as a "surprising yet delicious offering." The mustard yellow scoops are then garnished with an accompanying pretzel cookie.

Coolhaus CEO and founder Natasha Case said in a press release:

As lovers of sweet-meets-savory, pure ingredients and unique creations, we are incredibly excited to be collaborating with French's Mustard in creating this one-of-a-kind product. It's been so fun to explore this classic condiment in a whole new way and create an unforgettable thoughtfully-crafted ice cream flavor with an All-American taste.

If you're wondering where you can get this delicacy slash monstrosity, the limited-edition will be available at locations in Culver City, California and New York City starting on Thursday, Aug. 1. While National Mustard Day isn't technically until Aug. 3, you can get the festivities started early by checking out the specialty French's Mustard Ice Cream truck, which will be roaming the streets of the Big Apple on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2. The truck will then head to the Hamptons for the weekend on Aug. 3, so you can get in your summertime fun with a scoop of the new flavor. Meanwhile, if you live on the West Coast, you can visit the Coolhaus storefront in Culver City from Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 and from Aug. 9 through Aug. 11.

If you don't happen to live in either of those locations, you can also DIY and make a mustard ice cream from the comfort of your own home for French's recipe. You know, if you're somehow dying to try this ice cream flavor. Again, this unique mustard-infused offering is only available for a limited-time depending on the location, so I'd try to keep an open mind (after all, pickle ice cream turned out to be surprisingly delicious) and give it a try if you're feeling adventurous.