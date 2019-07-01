This Easy 4th Of July Makeup Look Can ACTUALLY Be Done In 5 Minutes

Show of hands for how many of you reading this think doing a full face of makeup and styling your hair in five minutes is a complete sham. Oh, all of you? Well, I can't blame you. I was one of you. For so long, I laughed at the prospect of getting anything other than my mascara done in five minutes. However, I've now made it my personal mission to prove both myself and all of you wrong. Enter: Elite Daily's newest series, Ready In 5. Consisting of actually cool beauty tutorials, this series will break timely beauty looks down into five simple steps, all of which, together, can actually be completed in five minutes, so you have more time to focus on the plans that come next.

As everyone's favorite patriotic holiday swiftly approaches, a few thoughts keep replaying in my head: 1) Barbecue. Yum. 2) I need to remember to buy earplugs because fireworks scare me. 3) How TF am I supposed to come up with a makeup red, white, and blue makeup look that doesn't look like I just glued an American flag to my face? With that tough question plaguing me constantly, I set out to create an easy 4th of July beauty look that is equal parts festive and wearable. And I'm not gonna lie, I think I did just that. So if you, too, are racking your brain for cute AF red, white, and blue beauty look — and you love bold colors and star motifs — read on for how to achieve it.

Step 1: Skin Prep

Elite Daily Video

Time: ~10 seconds

I don't know what your plans for the 4th of July are, but I do know if you're gonna be outside for ANY portion of the day, you need to prep with a little SPF. COOLA's Full Spectrum 360° Sun Silk Drops SPF 30 ($46, COOLA) will shield you from the sun, and the hyaluronic acid in the formula will keep your skin moisturized and hydrated all day and all night. Simply squirt a few drops into your hand using the bottle's applicator and massage into your skin.

Full Spectrum 360° Sun Silk Drops SPF 30 $46 | COOLA Buy Now

Step 2: Complexion

Time: ~1 minute

Elite Daily Video

The summer heat in July is unmatched in its fiery wrath and ability to ruin makeup, so personally, I try to avoid wearing a full face of foundation as much as possible. That's why I reached for the Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick ($32, Marc Jacobs Beauty) to even out my complexion without the need for an all-over, full-coverage product. While this is technically a concealer, the product boasts a coverage that'll cover any dark under-eye circles, redness, or zits, if that's something you want. (And yes, you could also cover your whole face in this product and use it as a foundation if you wanted to. I've done that, and it works beautifully.)

Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick $32 | Marc Jacobs Beauty Buy Now

To use it, I twisted the tube to reveal just a little of the concealer stick and swiped it directly under my eyes and over any areas of my face I wanted to. Then, I blended it in to the rest of my face with my finger (though you could use a beautyblender or brush as well).

Elite Daily Video

Because I'm prone to both creasing and sweating — a lovely combo, if I do say so myself — I then set my complexion using Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder ($32, Fenty Beauty) in the lavender shade. I carefully dipped a fluffy brush in the powder, tapped off most of the excess, and swiped it a few times under my eyes first, and then over the rest of my face. The powder filled in any creases left behind by my concealer, and the lavender shade brightened up my overall complexion. No creasing, no sweating off your makeup, no problem.

Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder $32 | Fenty Beauty Buy Now

Step 3: Eyes

Time: ~2 minutes and 20 seconds

Elite Daily Video

Let me preface the eye makeup portion of this tutorial by saying you can rock any color on your eyes if you want to — yes, even a bright freaking blue. Katy Perry did not sing "Baby, you're a firework, come on let your colors burst," for any of us to be scared of wearing bold colors, especially on the 4th of July. It's 2019, people.

To achieve a super bright blue on my eyes, I started with an eye color pigment, rather than just a colored eyeshadow. I squeezed a tiny bit of Milk Makeup's Eye Pigment in the shade “Sesh” ($24, Milk Makeup) on the back of my hand, dipped the tip of my finger in it, and applied that directly to my eyelid, working quickly to blend it out toward my crease before the pigment dried up.

Eye Pigment in "Sesh" $24 | Milk Makeup Buy Now

Elite Daily Video

Once I fully blended out the pigment, I swiped a combo of the dark and mid-tone blue shades in the Huda Beauty Sapphire Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette ($27, Huda Beauty) into my crease with a fluffy blending eyeshadow brush. This defined my eyes a bit more, deepening the appearance of my crease to really make them pop. As a finishing touch on the eyeshadow, I used my finger to dot a little bit of the silver shade from the same palette right in the center of my lid for some ~drama~.

Sapphire Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette $27 | Huda Beauty Buy Now

Elite Daily Video

This last step on the eyes is a fun one. Why use a boring black or brown mascara for a 4th of July beauty look when you can use a blue one? A few swipes of ColourPop's BFF Mascara in the shade “Blue Ya Mind” ($8, ColourPop) on my lashes transformed them into a gorgeous cobalt blue color that looked relatively subtle in normal lighting, but really shined in bright lighting and natural sunlight.

BFF Mascara in "Blue Ya Mind" $8 | ColourPop Buy Now

Elite Daily Video

For the grand finale on the eye look, I played up the drama even more, if you can believe that. Using Milk Makeup's Tattoo Stamp in “Star” ($12, Milk Makeup) I straight up stamped little tiny star shapes on my cheekbones near the outsides of my eyes. While this tattoo stamp may not work its way into your everyday makeup routine, it's perfectly festive and fun for a themed beauty look. Even better, it takes literally 10 seconds to apply.

Tattoo Stamp in "Star" $12 | Milk Makeup Buy Now

Step 4: Lips

Time: ~30 seconds

Elite Daily Video

When is it a good time to rock a bold, red lip? Well, literally any time, always and forever. But when is it an extra good time to rock a bold, red lip? On the 4th of July, duh. For my red lip, I used Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in the shade “Beso” ($22, Stila Cosmetics). A favorite of the one and only Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, it really does stay all day — through hot dog eating, drink sipping, and making out under the fireworks (if that's something you've got going on).

Because red is such a bold lip color and requires extreme precision when applying, I allotted a little extra time in this tutorial for careful, expert application. You are welcome.

Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in "Beso" $22 | Stila Cosmetics Buy Now

Step 5: Hair

Time: ~1 minute

Elite Daily Video

Ah, we've reached the last step of this look at last. When I don't have time or can't be bothered to spend a good chunk of time on my hair, I use some sort of accessory to dress it up and make it look polished and elaborate. For this particular hair look, I put two very on-trend styles — a low ponytail and a scarf scrunchie ($5, Forever 21) — together to create the perfect, no-fuss, quick-and-easy hairstyle that reads, "I am an effortlessly chic person," but not "I am a colonial boy."

Chain Scarf Print Scrunchie $5 | Forever 21 Buy Now

And with that, a festive, patriotic beauty look was born, just in time for your 4th of July plans. Happy Birthday, America, indeed.

So, how does that sound? Still don't believe me that I (and you!) can get this look done in five minutes? Hey, I get it. Seeing is believing and whatever. So, in the spirit of giving, I present to you proof that miracles really can happen: a #ReadyIn5 video tutorial.

In this tutorial, I'll take you through the steps and products needed to complete the look as we race against the clock. It's thrilling. It's suspenseful. But most importantly, it's funny AF to watch. Get comfy, and follow along with the video below to see how my look is actually ready in five. Comment on the video or DM me on Instagram to suggest looks you'd like to see broken down in the future: