While mixing your own drinks at home might save you a decent amount of cash in the long run, it definitely isn't easy to do. Thankfully, Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) teamed up with Anheuser-Busch to create a cocktail machine which makes bartending at home significantly easier, almost guaranteeing a super tasty homemade drink. If you haven't already heard about this Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig, it's hitting more stores across the U.S. pretty soon. And if you ask me, it's going to completely change the game. For real, my pregame parties are about to be straight-up legendary.

KDP has partnered with Anheuser-Busch InBev to create the drink machine of my wildest dreams, according to a Drinkworks press release. This new innovation is called the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig, and it's about to up your at-home bartending skills. They initially launched the new appliance through an early access pilot program in St. Louis, Missouri in November 2018, and it's currently available in the city for purchase. Luckily, the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig will be expanding its availability in just a few short weeks, per the brand. If you'd like to preorder one on their website, you can currently do so for $299. You'll soon be able to buy it online and in-store for $399, and tubes of pods (including four cocktails a pop) start at $15.99.

Courtesy Of Keurig

The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig is relatively self-explanatory. According to the press release, it's is an appliance that can prepare cocktails, beer, and cider with hand-crafted pods that are specifically created for the Drinkworks Home Bar appliance. The machine calculates how much water and carbonation is needed for each pod to make the drink, allowing it to control the temperature, carbonation levels, blending rate, and speed of dilution. It's really hi-tech.

Courtesy Of Keurig

It sounds like the process of brewing your cocktail will be relatively similar to brewing a cup of coffee. However, the machine doesn't use K-Cups. According to the press release, each cocktail pod can only be used by the Drinkworks Home Bar machine, containing a meticulously measured blend of alcohol and natural flavors. All you have to do an instructed amount of liquid, and you'll be totally set. Easiest mixology sesh I've ever had.

You may have heard about the Drinkworks Home Bar all the way back in November 2018, when it was tested by Today Show anchors. Now it's almost ready to hit the market with a wider release, and it goes without saying my bar cart is ready.

While you patiently wait for the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig to become more widely available, this new canned Mezzo Spritz is perfect for anyone looking for an effortless RTD cocktail. It's made with actual Virtue Cider from Michigan; it's bubbly; and it's super light. This sip is somewhat reminiscent of the Italian Aperol Spritz, but it's much lighter with a far lower ABV. So if you're looking to mix it with other drinks, or if you want something that isn't too heavy, this is seriously for you.

Making your own drinks is fun — and it usually ends up being a cheaper option in the end — but breaking out all the barware can be extremely annoying. However, it sounds like the Drinkworks Home Bar basically does it all for you. It sounds like you could have a swanky cocktail made for you in seconds. Look out, guys, there's about to be a new bartender in town, and it's going to be me.