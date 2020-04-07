With most of the country practicing social distancing during the novel coronavirus outbreak, plenty of people are changing up their usual grocery routines. Many are opting to get their goods delivered so that they can avoid contact with others. To help out with the cause, one pooch has been doing his part by delivering wine to customers on behalf of a local Maryland winery. This dog delivering wine at a winery will make you as happy as the customers getting their vino from the goodest boy.

The Stone House Urban Winery recruited Soda Pup, a strong 11-year-old Brindle boxer, to help out with its curbside delivery. The pooch was originally the greeter of the shop before it had to close for in-person shopping due to the novel coronavirus. In a March 20 Facebook post, the shop shared an adorable note "written" by Soda Pup:

So, mom has been filling me in on this COVID-19 virus thing and she says that it is REALLY affecting small businesses like our little winery. Mom says that we all have to pitch in and pull our weight, that includes me as well.

To prepare Soda Pup for his important job, his owner, Lori Yata, purchased a little backpack with pockets to carry wine as well as a treat for the dog. When making a delivery, Soda Pup carries two bottles in the backpack at a time and walks up the sidewalk to wait for customers on the curb. The energetic pooch gets plenty of breaks during his work day.

Naturally, the four-legged-friend has been a huge hit with customers, which has led to a boost in sales for the wine shop. “We’ve had people call in just specifically to have Soda Pup bring wine out to them. People who have never even been here before,” Yata shared in an interview with WJLA.

When it comes to the health of Soda Pup and the customers, there shouldn't be any issues. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the risk of pets contracting and transmitting the novel coronavirus is very low. The primary transmission of the novel coronavirus occurs through respiratory droplets of an infected individual. Even so, the AVMA also warns you not to pet animals if you are not feeling well. And, of course, you should always wash your hands after coming in contact with anyone during social distancing.

As the deliveries continue, Soda Pup has even racked up a fan base on social media, with plenty commenting on The Stone House Urban Winery's Instagram post featuring the pooch. User @finniganandme wrote, "So sweet! I wish we lived near you. We would come get wine from Soda! Can you post more videos??" and user @csfemporio praised, "Great job, Soda! Beautiful."

The heartwarming dog is certainly bringing joy to people during the uncertain time.

