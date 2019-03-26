You know those really long days when all you want to do is order pizza and call it a night? Well, those days are about to get a little bit easier. Thanks to the dashboard ordering system with Xevo and Domino's, drivers with certain car models will be able to order pizza straight from their dashboards. If you're one of them, you won't have to open your computer or pick up your phone to score savory pizza and mouth-watering Cheesy Bread (those are my go-to's, at least). Instead, you'll be able to order your dinner from the comfort of your driver's seat. Just make sure you don't do it while you're driving; that wouldn't be safe.

Domino's made the exciting announcement via press release on March 25 and provided more details about its new in-car ordering capabilities. Apparently, the pizza giant has been working with Xevo Inc. to make the technology possible. Thanks to Xevo Market, an in-car commerce platform by Xevo that uses touchscreens and apps to connect drivers to certain brands, customers will be able to order their favorite Domino's dishes straight from their dashboards.

In other words, ordering pizza is about to get a lot easier. Get ready for dinner on the go, y'all.

According to Domino's' press release, the in-car ordering app is called AnyWare pizza, and drivers with the Xevo Market system loaded into their cars will be able to use it later in 2019. Elite Daily reached out to Xevo to see which cars will feature the system, and the company said that those brands will be announced "later this year." With that being said, cross your fingers and hope that your car gets the Domino's treatment.

Brian Woods, chief marketing officer at Xevo, talked about the new pizza feature in a press release. He said,

We're excited to work with Domino's, and to have them join the Xevo Market platform, which is already live in millions of vehicles on the road today. Domino's is the world's largest pizza company, and they've always been technological innovators. Xevo Market makes it possible for Domino's to reach people directly in their cars, streamlining mobile ordering to help busy consumers save time.

So, how does it work? If you have Domino's' Xevo Market feature, the process is simple. After logging into the system, you'll be able to place your order straight from your car's touchscreen. While doing so, you'll be able to hit "Recent Order" or "Easy Order" for total convenience. Heck, if you want to, you'll even be able to call your local Domino's store straight from the system and track your order from your car. How easy is that?!

Apparently, simplicity was the entire point. Chris Roeser, director of digital experience at Domino's, talked about the feature in a press release. He said, "At Domino's, we want pizza ordering to be simple and always within reach, no matter where a customer happens to be. This new AnyWare platform will make ordering pizza easy, whether you're in the car waiting for the kids to finish soccer practice or you're on your way home from work."

I don't know about you, but I'm hoping that my car gets the new Domino's feature. I can't wait to order Cheesy Bread from my driver's seat.