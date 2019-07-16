It's hard to find a wedding that's gone off without a hitch. It seems like something always goes down — whether it's small like the caterer forgetting the napkins, or something bigger, like, IDK, a whole city-wide blackout! Such was the case when this couple got married during a New York City blackout on Saturday, July 13. If the thought of that made you shudder, you're not alone. Imagine spending months planning your wedding, only to have it literally go dark when you make it down the aisle. It could've been a total nightmare, but the couple made the best of the situation, and the results were so sweet.

According to The New York Times, Amy Rosenthal and Craig Silverstein were all set to say their "I do's" at the Plaza Hotel in New York City when it suddenly got very, very dark. Rosenthal had just walked down the aisle and grabbed her soon-to-be husband's hands when the blackout happened, and their wedding plans immediately had to change. Elite Daily reached out to Rosenthal for comment on her wedding but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In case you missed it, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, a power outage plunged the west side of Manhattan, New York into darkness for hours. According to CNN, "a reported malfunction at an electrical substation set off a chain of disturbances in the grid" and power wasn't restored to the parts of the city until early Sunday morning.

While most people wouldn't call a wedding during a blackout ideal, for Rosenthal and Silverstein, it was just par for the course. To see the photos of the magical evening, check them out here.

In fact, as Rosenthal stood across from her husband and the power went out, guests initially thought it was supposed to happen. "A lot of people thought it was on purpose,” the brother of the bride, Justin Rosenthal, told The New York Times. "Like some kind of mood-lighting situation." Of course, that wasn't exactly the case. Guests soon realized what was going on and, well, did what they could to shed some light on the situation. Literally.

So the bride and groom could see each other, and so guests could see them, people held out their phone flashlights, which made for a pretty memorable moment. "You know how like at concerts people pull out their cellphones?” Mr. Rosenthal said. “That’s what happened."

After everyone came together to help the happy couple tie the knot, the wedding continued, blackout and all. According to Brides, the band the couple had hired to play the reception even improvised using instruments that didn't need electricity, and chose songs everyone would know the words to so people could sing along as there were no microphones. While the night was already magical in the first place since Rosenthal and Silverstein became husband and wife, the blackout actually made it that much more amazing. "It was unbelievable,” Rosenthal told The New York Times. “Everyone stepped up and were doing everything in their power to make the night a special one."

The blackout certainly could have ruined the wedding, but instead, the couple chose to continue on with their nuptials, and their family and friends came together to give them a wedding that they would never forget. Who else can say they got married in the middle of a New York City blackout?