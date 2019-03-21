Don’t get me wrong — I’m always down to spend my Sunday afternoon at a sports bar, eating, drinking, and watching a basketball game with my friends. But odds are I’m mostly there to hangout, for the greasy, delicious French fries, and — of course — for the beer. And if your #sportiness levels are as shockingly low as mine, you’ll be happy to know that Coors Smart Tap for March Madness 2019 will get you free beer during the games. Yes, you heard that correctly, and there’s literally no catch.

In case you aren’t completely up to date on all the latest in beer rivalries, let me spill the tea for you. According to the brand's blog post, Bud Light has been avidly boasting about their highly reliable list of beer ingredients. They've also been pointing out other beer companies with ingredients that Bud Light doesn't use, and as you would probably imagine, Coors Light is totally #OverIt.

But Coors Light is turning lemons into lemonade by installing smart beer taps in bars throughout five major cities. According to Coors Light, you'll find them at Legends in New York City, New York; The Silver Bullet Bar in Dallas, Texas; Kelly's Tavern in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Rock & Reilly's in Las Vegas, Nevada; and The Good Life in Omaha, Nebraska. Per the blog post, they will light up every time Bud Light tweets something negative about them during either of the March Madness games on March 22 and March 23, and each time it happens, everyone who's 21 years and older will get free beer (with two beers max per person). The tap is literally fueled by their competitor's negativity and I kind of love it.

For real, how cool is that?

In the blog post, Coors' Vice President of Brand Marketing, Ryan Reis, said Bud Light has been on their case lately, and they want fans to move on from it. And what better way could they move on from the negativity than by knocking back a free one?

According to the company blog post, Reis said:

Bud Light has been attacking us out of frustration for weeks now. We believe people just want to move on. So we invented this smart beer tap that does the listening for them — and even better, turns Bud Light’s negativity into rounds of Coors Light on us.

If you aren't able to get yourself to any of the five bars above, don't stress — over 200 bars nationwide will be handing out free Coors Light whenever Bud Light shows an ad during the March 22 and March 23 March Madness games, according to the brand. Again, keep in mind that there will be a maximum of two beers per person for both the smart tap and the Bud Light ad giveaways, however, and that you must be 21 or older to be served.

I'm always down to hangout at a sports bar for March Madness if it means I'll get to relax with my friends, eat pub grub, and most importantly, guzzle two free beers. Those ice cold brews have my name on them, y'all, so Bud Light — I'm counting on you. Keep those negative juices flowin'.