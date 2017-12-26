This ColourPop Cosmetics Sale Is The Brand’s Biggest Yet, So Prepare For Free Palettes

Seasonal discounts seem to be the gifts that keep on giving this year. Whether it’s because brands want to keep the generous spirit of the holidays alive, or because they’re attempting to avoid a post-Christmas sales slump, they’re slashing prices to unbelievable lows. Case in point: the ColourPop Cosmetics sale is the biggest in history (according to the brand itself!), and it offers impressive discounts on pretty much every product they produce. I’ll give you a minute to get over to the ColourPop website.

ColourPop is known for their inventive products, like crystal-infused skincare, and collaborations with celebrity influencers. Although no official date has been announced regarding when their amazing sale will end, the brand is currently offering customers 30 to 40 percent off some of their best-selling items and 20 percent off of everything else. This means you can score a fan favorite 12-shade eyeshadow palette for as low as $11, or a matte liquid lipstick for $4. Newly launched items are included in the sale too, meaning ColourPop is not skimping on their offerings. If you need to restock your makeup cabinet, now’s the time to do it.

What’s more, the brand announced via Instagram that anyone who purchases over $50 of products on their website will receive a free Golden State Of Mind eyeshadow palette, which is on their best-sellers list (and typically retails for $26). It boasts 15 shades of shimmery pressed powders that range from an icy blue to a cool rose. The deal is happening through midnight tonight, Dec. 26th, so I would highly encourage you to make your purchases now. You’ll also get free domestic shipping for purchases over $30, and free international shipping for those over $50 as part of the ongoing sale.

Taking that holiday sparkle into the new year ☀️ Shop our deals up to 40% off! @lipsticks.lovers SHOP: https://t.co/kRxbyrWrvN — (@colourpopco) #

Seeing as ColourPop is known for their constant turnover (they discontinue and re-add shades more than any other cosmetics brand, according to Bustle), if you see something you like on their website now, you should really snag it before it’s gone. Here are a few of the sale’s best deals.

Down To Earth

Featuring 12 eyeshadows in both metallic and matte shades, this palette is the only selection of neutral shades you'll need. Considering each hue is essentially costing you less than $1, it's also a steal.

Time To Reflect

For when one shade of highlighter just won't do, this pack of three should do the trick. They come in gold champagne, silver pearl, and iridescent pink, so you can pick your strobe depending on your desired makeup look.

Smooth As Satin

One of what seems to be about 1,000,000 shades of lip color on sale, I love the brick red tone, as well as its satiny finish.

Brow Game

I have super blonde eyebrows, so filling them in a medium brown really helps define my face. Brow pots have always been a favorite of mine for their convenience and precision.

Are You Gellin'?

Once your brows are expertly drawn in (or not), this non-crunchy gel will help keep them in place and perfectly shaped. Because perfectly arched brows are a thing of pure beauty.

Technicolor-ly Speaking

For those of you who don't stick to neutrals when doing your eye makeup, there's this wonderfully bright My Little Pony palette. From hot pink to shimmery turquoise, it's shades are anything but boring.

Get Cheeky

This pressed powder blush comes in an array of shades, but I love this flirty peachy one. It adds the perfect amount of natural looking flush without looking overly saturated. It's also matte, meaning it won't appear overly shiny if used in tandem with a highlighter.

Matte About It

If a satin lip finish isn't you thing, try out ColourPop's matte options. They're still super smooth, but will remain transfer-proof for the whole day.