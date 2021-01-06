Aside from the fanaticism of their fanbases, you wouldn't think that the NBC sitcom Friends has anything in common with Billie Eilish. But alas, the celebrity world is a strange and confusing one, and there's surprisingly a direct tie between Eilish and the beloved show. If you pay attention to one particular '90s episode, you'll see the singer's mom Maggie Baird make a cameo. The clip of Billie Eilish's mom in Friends is a must-see y'all.

Fans of Eilish were already well aware talent runs in the family. Her older brother Finneas is a talented singer-songwriter himself, and has written and produced music for various artists, including Eilish. But the fact their mom has some serious acting chops surprised fans, and they can't stop buzzing about the now-viral clip.

Baird appeared in a season 6 episode titled "The One Where Joey Loses His Insurance," which first aired in 1999. Baird's character may have been nameless, but she had a very important job. In her role as "Casting Director No. 2," she rejected Joey (Matt LeBlanc) from being cast in a TV commercial.

Now that the clip has resurfaced, Eilish's fans are loving her mom's moment in the sun, and you can watch it for yourself below.

Baird's acting career didn't end with Friends. She's appeared in more than half a dozen television shows, including Walker Texas Ranger, X Files, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The West Wing, Charmed, and more.

Like I said, Eilish's entire fam is one talented bunch, and her dad, Patrick O'Connell, is also an actor. Like his wife, he appeared in The West Wing and can be spotted in other projects like Supergirl and Iron Man.

Eilish herself isn't an actor, but she's admitted to being a total TV buff. She's known for her fandom of The Office, and even included an audio snippet from the show on "My Strange Addiction" from her March 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Eilish was always set for superstardom, but her parents had their own brush with fame back in the day.