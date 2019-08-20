Summer is almost over, which means the days of extra sunshine, beach trips, and wearing your favorite bathing suits are limited. In a month or so, the temperature will begin to drop, and you and your best friends will find other ways to spend your long weekends. I know it's not fair that you have to put away your cooler and retire your colorful flip flops. But this "Clicquot on the Coast" weekend experience put on by Veuve Clicquot and Paséa Hotel & Spa will let you end summer on a bright and bubbly note.

I don't want you to miss out on any moment of summer because you're staring at your laptop screen and attempting to decode the details. In that time, you could purchase a plane ticket to the West Coast, pack your suitcase, and mentally prepare yourself for a few days of rest and relaxation at a luxe resort. You could dream about the Instagram pictures you want to snap by the pool or during a lively happy hour filled with bottles of champagne and beautiful oceanfront views.

Simply put, the "Clicquot on the Coast" weekend experience is everything you and your best friends need to end the season of sun, surf, and sand. Get the details here on the rooftop parties, a secret rosé garden, and delicious menus, then grab your ticket before they're gone.

Here's the scoop: For the second year, Veuve Clicquot and Paséa Hotel & Spa are hosting a weekend filled with parties, champagne, and tasty food to give guests a chance to enjoy summer at its finest. The extravagant weekend starts on Aug. 23, 2019 and runs through Aug. 25, 2019 at the stunning resort located in Huntington Beach, California.

On Friday, Aug. 23, a kick-off party in the garden will commence at 6 p.m. with champagne and games. You'll be able to taste the different flavors and dance to live music. There will even be a happy hour special from 5 to 6p.m. where you can get a glass of Veuve for only $5.

On Saturday, you may wake up at the luxury resort or purchase a ticket to the "Clicquot H20 Pool Party," where you can get your tan on while enjoying frosé and champagne specials. You also have the opportunity to check out Tanner's Treehouse for a rooftop party, complete with a DJ and Instagram-worthy backdrops. There will be an interactive frame for your social media feeds you can enjoy, and lots of specials going on.

This will also be the location for the VIP-only, four-course dinner that will be served from 6 to 10 p.m. You must have a ticket that gives you access to this event to attend it, as well as the secret rosé garden, which will teach you all about the beautiful benefits of champagne. But if you don't want to splurge on the exclusive parts of this weekend, don't fret. On Sunday, you'll be treated to amazing food at Lé Brunch at Tanner's Treehouse and the wrap-up party.

So, how do you get a ticket and start enjoying the festivities? Head on over to Paséa Hotel & Spa events page for "Clicquot on the Coast" and review the itinerary, information, and prices. Tap on the "Buy Tickets" button and select the events you want to attend. Ticket rates vary depending on the day and experience you'd like to go to. They'll be going fast, so be sure to save your spot sooner rather than later.

If you want to truly upgrade your weekend and live the most luxuriest life, you may want to consider staying at the hotel and booking the La Grand Dame Package. The package gives you access to all of the events and rosé garden, as well as a welcome bottle of La Grand Dame and a keepsake book. The rate for the ticket and room package starts at $920 per night, so definitely plan accordingly in your budget if you and your best friends are going to splurge on this sweet experience.

Let's be honest: You can already tell that this weekend is going to be so Instagram-worthy. The treehouse parties and pool laughs will certainly make your followers comment, "Oh my god! Where is that?" If you're planning on attending, it's #necessary you start thinking about the kinds of pictures you can take to bring summer to a close.

Personally, I'd definitely pose with the palm trees, your best friends, and a bottle of champagne to commemorate the weekend in a classic way. I'd also hold up a bottle while being tucked into the cozy blankets of this luxe resort's bed, and capture the vibrant sunsets that set on the West Coast each night.

Once I got a few selfies with the delicious spreads at brunch, too, I'd post those pictures on social media and patiently wait for the likes to roll in. Don't forget to use the best editing apps on your phone and the hashtag, #ClicquotOnTheCoast, OK? I want to follow along with your bubbly weekend and summer send-off.