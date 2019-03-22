Spring has officially arrived, which means it's time to welcome the warmth with rainbow sweets and treats. It also means that Easter is right around the corner — and if you're hoping to celebrate the season with brightly colored desserts, look no further than Dylan's Candy Bar. The "Chillin' with my Peeps" Shake at Dylan's Candy Bar is here for the holiday, and you can indulge in its multicolored goodness by visiting select locations. FYI, it's super 'Grammable, so you'll want to bring your phone along.

Before you get too excited, I should probably let you know which Dylan's Candy Bar locations are selling the "Chillin' with my Peeps" Shake. According to the brand, customers in New York City can visit the company's Third Avenue, Union Square, Hudson Yards, and Madame Tussauds locations to score the dessert. However, Dylan's Candy Bar shops in Los Angeles and Miami are also selling the treat. In other words, there are options. For details on those locations, check out the company's store locator on its website.

OK, now that you know where to find the "Chillin' with my Peeps" Shake, you're probably wondering how it's made. By the looks of it, I'd assume that it's made with pure freaking magic.

Courtesy of Dylan's Candy Bar

There's more than just "magic" that goes into this whimsical milkshake, though. According to Dylan's Candy Bar, the actual shake is made with milk and two of the company's ice cream flavors: Pop Rocks and Carnival. Then, it's topped off with whipped cream and an assortment of rainbow sprinkles. Believe it or not, there are even more sprinkles lining the cup, all thanks to a frosting rim.

I can't forget the best part: The Peeps! After the "Chillin' with my Peeps" Shake is created, it's topped with a Peeps Rainbow Pop. As you can see, the Peeps Rainbow Pop consists of four different Peeps that are yellow, green, pink, and blue. Those springtime colors mixed with the gorgeous blue-and-pick ombre of the milkshake create the prettiest Easter treat of the season, don't you think?

If you're hoping to try a "Chillin' with my Peeps" Shake, you still have plenty of time to plan a trip to Dylan's Candy Bar. According to the company, the milkshakes will be available at select locations (listed above) until April 21 for $12 a piece. With that being said, figure out which shop is close to you and get ready for the sweetest treat of the season.

If you aren't able to get to a Dylan's Candy Bar location before Easter, have no fear. You can always bypass the milkshake entirely and snack on a Peeps Rainbow Pop by itself. In order to do so, go ahead and visit Peep's online store and purchase one for $2.75. While you're there, you can check out Peeps' entire Easter lineup for 2019. There are tons of goodies on the list, such as Pancakes & Syrup Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, Blue Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, and so many more.

Whether you opt for the "Chillin' with my Peeps" Shake or an assortment of flavored Peeps, I'm sure your Easter will be extra sweet.