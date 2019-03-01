If you feel insecure about an aspect of your relationship, you might think moving in together is the answer to your problems. You might want to keep closer tabs on your partner, or feel like living together would make them feel more secure, or you need the reassurance that your partner loves you enough to want to cohabit. Instead of sharing an address, Richardson suggests asking yourself the following question, "If I don't move in with my SO, how could I improve my relationship?" Once you feel confident and secure enough in your relationship, you might be better equipped to make this decision.

Lastly, Richardson says to ask yourself, "What are the best and worst things that could happen if we live together? What are the best and worst things that could happen if we don't live together?" Considering the best and worst case outcomes of living together can be really helpful, and Winter agrees. "Worst case scenario — you'll know that you're not right for each other and time will not be wasted," Winter told Elite Daily. "In a best-case scenario — you're getting closer as a couple and realize this is the best choice of mate for your future."

To live together or not to live together, that is the question. And no matter what your answer is, if you're making your choice for the right reasons, you and your partner are likely to be headed for domestic bliss.