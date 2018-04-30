I'm tea obsessed. TBH I pretty much drink it by the gallon. In fact, I have an entire cupboard in my kitchen dedicated to the stuff. So when I heard there was a new tea mask on the scene, I practically bathed in it ASAP. This Boscia Matcha Mask review will serve you all the tea, hunty, so you can benefit from the magic of matcha internally and externally.

For those of you new to the wonders of matcha, matcha is an very extra type of green tea that has an wicked high concentration of antioxidants. Antioxidant has been a buzzword over the past few years, but I didn't really understand it myself until I heavily researched the topic. Basically, antioxidants help to fight free radical damage to cells. When free radicals in the body begin to outnumber the antioxidants one naturally produces, one might become more susceptible to illness and disease. However, when you consume additional antioxidants to help fight the free radical damage, you'll see improvement to your overall health. After all, healthy cells are happy cells.

Antioxidants have insane skincare benefits, whether you're drinking them, eating them, or slathering them all over your face. Free radicals in the environment can speed up the cell process and age the skin more rapidly over time. Antioxidants fight that damage, improve the overall texture of skin, and help to reduce the appearance of fine lines.

If drinking matcha makes your skin fly AF, why aren't we already painting it on to our faces? Thankfully, Boscia has come through once again by mass producing a mask that harnesses this powerful superfood.

The Boscia Matcha Magic Super Anti-Oxidant Mask ($38; sephora.com) is every bit as fabulous as the name teases. According to the mask's description, this powerful formula reduces redness and inflammation, detoxifies, decongests, de-stresses, revives, and absorbs excess oil. Seriously, everything I need rolled into one bad*ss product.

Though I usually mask on the daily, my skin has been super sensitive lately. Even my favorite tried-and-true masks have resulted in bizarre, red, patchy rashes.

Kim Carpluk

So though I knew this mask is made for particularly angry skin, I must admit I entered the application with a bit of trepidation.

On the day of the masking, my skin was a little red and, as per usual, it was feeling sensitive AF.

Kim Carpluk

Using a synthetic brush, I slathered a sensible layer of the stuff all over my face, starting at the center on my nose and cheeks where I get the most oily and red, working outward. Lately, most masks burn with the fire of one thousand flames once they come into contact with my skin. However, the matcha mask soothed my angry skin immediately. My temperamental skin felt soothed rather than hot.

Kim Carpluk

As the I waited the 15 minutes for the mask to work its wonders, I took the opportunity to take several selfies. I was serving true Shrek or Elphaba vibes — depending on your frame of reference.

After the allotted time, I rinsed off the mask with a little warm water and revealed super supple, super soothed, hydrated skin. Seriously, my skin felt like buttah. The foundation I applied afterward went on like a dream. My skin was lit, metaphorically and literally.

Because I take my beauty experiments very seriously, I forced my friend Kathleen to give the mask a whirl as well.

Kim Carpluk

Kath's skin is also super sensitive. She too noticed that her skin immediately felt smooth and the effects lasted all day long. Kathleen did note that the best part of the matcha mask was that it gave her an excuse to make a matcha latte to match.

So if you're looking for a hot new mask to treat a plethora of skincare concerns, the new Boscia Matcha mask is where its at. That's the truth tea, my friends.