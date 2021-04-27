TikTok's Shapeshifting effect has been spawning new trends ever since it became available to more TikTokers. Inspired by the Marvel trend that was everywhere as soon as U.S. users on got their hands on the Shapeshifting effect, the viral Barbie, Bratz, or fairy TikTok challenge allows the filter to morph you into one of the three options — and people are having so much fun with it. Here's how to find out which of the trio you are.

ICYMI, this trend originated from another challenge in March 2021 where people would manually pick out the Barbie, Bratz, or fairy in their friend group and share the results on social media or show how they'd style their clothes and makeup as each choice. Other TikTokers just posted videos where they asked viewers to pick an identity for them.

However, thanks to TikTok's shapeshifting effect, which became available for U.S.-based users to try themselves in mid-April 2021, the latest version of the challenge has the filter doing all the hard work. In the Barbie, Bratz, or fairy challenge, the effect assigns a TikToker's "energy" to align with one of the three unique characters.

To hop on the trend, all you have to do is save an image that shows a Barbie, a Bratz doll, and a fairy all together (you can also take a screenshot from one of the TikToks that uses one) and allow the filter to choose which one you are. People are sharing their questionable — and sometimes hilarious — results on TikTok, and as of April 27, the #barbiebratzfairy tag has 1.5 million views.

If you're ready to try the effect out for yourself, you'll want to go to TikTok's Discover tab and search "shapeshifting," then tap the name of the effect to use it. Another easy way to find it is by tapping on a TikTok that uses the effect and then saving it to your favorites or trying it right then.

Once you've selected the effect, you'll want to tap the Barbie, Bratz, fairy group picture from your camera roll, press record, and then let the filter choose if you're channeling Barbie, Bratz, or fairy energy.

Keep in mind the jury is out over whether the filter actually analyzes your features to pick one of the three or if it's random. Elite Daily previously reached out for information on the technology of the effect, but TikTok was unable to provide further information. However it works, it's a fun way to figure out what ~energy~ you're serving and share your results with your friends.