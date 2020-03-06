Everyone better freeze for a minute, because I'm coming through with some scalding hot tea. According to Women's Health, there's a new Bachelor theory about Madison Prewett's Pinterest board and IMO, it's very convincing. Some sneaky fans tracked down Prewett's Pinterest page, and my girl has pinned a lot of wedding-related content as of late... which might suggest that the pageant queen will be the one to win Peter Weber's heart. (Did you hear that? That was the sound of my head just exploding.)

As well as crafts, outfit inspo, and her own photography, Prewett has not one, but two whole sections dedicated to "bridal shower" pins. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I feel like people typically don't start planning their bridal shower until they're, you know, a bride-to-be. From the looks of it, Prewett has her heart set on an elegant luau-themed party with plenty of pineapples, palm fronds, and — of course — leis. Um, aloha, please invite me.

The second bridal shower look book is dedicated to bachelorette party planning, with inflatable engagement rings, all-white ensembles, flower crowns, and matching bridal party bathing suits. Plans seemingly include a boho-inspired backyard dinner with her clique and a pool party. Oh, and penis-shaped straws, naturally.

There's also a section dedicated to "proposals," which is curious, seeing how, again, the proposal usually precedes the whole wedding thing. My theory: She and Pilot Pete don't actually get engaged during the finale, but they're planning an elaborate proposal for when they go public. Just a thought!

The most compelling evidence: the section labeled "reception," which includes sub-sections for "cake/food," "stage," and "under patio." From what I can gather, Prewett is envisioning a red carpet entrance, balloon arches, and — most notably — donuts for dessert. Donut even deny that's a cute idea.

But here's where things get complicated. One section I can't quite figure out is the one labeled "a girl can dream." It's full of even more wedding-related pins (including wedding bands, florals, honeymoon destinations, cakes, and wedding ceremony inspo), but "dream" seems to imply that these ideas are all theoretical. Is Prewett busy planning her upcoming nuptials with Weber? Is she simply collecting ideas for a hypothetical dream wedding?

Also worth noting: Most of these sections are shared with another Pinterest user named Christian Bevere. According to Bevere's Insta, she got married on Nov. 18, 2018 and is a good friend of Prewett's. Prewett also happened to be in her wedding party, and it's very possible that all her wedding-related Pinterest content was only collected to help plan Bevere's celebration. So in conclusion, I have no idea what all of this means and I'll just have to wait until the March 10 finale to find out.