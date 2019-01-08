When Bachelor fans weren't complaining on Twitter about the season premiere's live segments this week, they were LOLing over contestant Bri's decision to introduce herself to Colton Underwood with a fake Australian accent. The episode was unclear about whether Colton learned Bri's secret before giving her a rose at the end of the night, but new deleted footage has now solved this mystery. The Bachelor deleted scene of Bri revealing her real accent to Colton is short, but it hints that Colton was definitely looking forward to a girl from Down Under.

After her limo exit was released on The Bachelor's social media prior to the Jan. 7 premiere, 24-year-old old model Bri became an early favorite of Colton's 30 women. Fans feeling lukewarm about the former NFL player as the new Bachelor were suddenly invested in this gal who decided the best way to be remembered was to pretend she had an Australian accent. Following her first meeting with Colton, Bri told producers, "I'm not really Australian, but you have to do what you can to stand out."

Despite her memorable entrance, Bri didn't appear again until she received a rose (and got some tips on her accent from Bachelor Winter Games' Courtney and Lily in a live clip). In case viewers were curious about whether Colton still believed Bri is Australian after Night One, a deleted scene first released by Entertainment Weekly confirms that she broke the news, but it was a little anti-climatic.

The deleted scene opens with the two's one-on-one time during the season's first cocktail party. Although she responds to Colton asking how she is with "Oh crikey, mate," Bri then immediately speaks normally. "So I came up to you with an Australian accent earlier," she told Colton. "I don't know if you've noticed, but I'm not actually Australian."

As Colton expressed his alarming concern about her losing the twang, Bri said that the party trick was a common icebreaker for her. Although her modeling career occasionally requires traveling, she's yet to even visit Australia. However, based on her latest Instagram post from L.A.'s premiere viewing party, she's up to date with the local slang, writing, "Shoulda done a shoey." Where was her photo op with actual Australians Courtney and Lily, though?

Going by her Bachelor bio, it sounds like Bri would thrive in Australia's outdoorsy activities:

A model from Southern California, Bri is much more than just a pretty face. She played soccer for eight years, enjoys hiking and camping, and loves to hit the snowboard slopes. Her biggest dating fear? Farting too loudly. (Don't worry Bri, we won't tell Colton.)

Besides being able to do a somewhat passable Australian accent, Bri hasn't revealed too much about what we can expect from her on The Bachelor. We'll have to wait and see if she manages to stand out to Colton sans stirring up thoughts of the land Down Under.

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.