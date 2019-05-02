There are a lot of good things about May. Spring is in full bloom, summer is just around the corner, school's about to get out, and brighter days are ahead. But this May, prepare yourself for something even more exciting than all that — the return of the Applebee's Dollarita. This Applebee's $1 Dollarita deal for May 2019 is hitting menus just in time for Cinco de Mayo, and you won't need to break the bank to celebrate in style.

The Applebee's Dollarita is the restaurant's May Neighborhood Drink of the Month. It's a classic margarita served in a 10-ounce mug that Applebee's guests can enjoy during the month of may for just $1, per a press release sent to Elite Daily. Did you recently find a dollar in an old pair of jeans? You can treat yourself to a Dollarita. Have four quarters left over from your last laundry day? Buy a Dollarita. Don't know what to do with the loose ones in your wallet? You already know what I'm going to say — it's Dollarita time.

According to the Applebee's website, the Dollarita is made with a blend of tequila and margarita mix on the rocks. To confirm that your local Applebee's is participating in the May 2019 Dollarita deal, use the store locator to find your preferred location's phone number and give them a call to check their serving schedule. Anyone 21 years and older can enjoy the Dollarita deal. Remember to secure a safe ride home and enjoy responsibly, though!

Courtesy of Applebee's

In the press release, Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage and innovation at Applebee’s, raved about the $1 deal. Kirk shared:

The DOLLARITA taught America that $1 is an unbeatable price for a cocktail. Where else can you find a good Margarita for only $1, all day, every day? Some might say this is too good to be true, but to them I say, margaritas never lie.

Applebee's has been serving up variations of its Dollarita for some time now, helping people across the country enjoy an affordable evening out. Back in April, Applebee's $1 Dollarita was the Strawberry Dollarita, and it featured a Twizzlers straw for sipping (and then eating). Yep, strawberry-flavored margs that came with candy, aka my dream combination, were just $1 during the month of April.

If you're stoked for Applebee's Dollarita deal, you're not alone. Dollarita fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement and love for the drink.

Applebee's isn't the only restaurant offering cheap, delicious booze for your Cinco de Mayo escapades. Chili's is serving up a $5 margarita for May called the Tequila Trifecta and if you haven't already guessed based on the name, it's made with three different kinds of tequila. Starting on Wednesday, May 1, you can order this drink made with Cuervo Gold Tequila, 1800 Reposado Tequila, Sauza Blue Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, and fresh sour for just $5 — during the entire month of May. Dreams really do come true, y'all.

Take advantage of Applebee's $1 Dollarita deal or Chili's $5 May margarita while you still can, because these deals will only last through the month. Happy sipping!