This André x Tipsy Elves 2019 Ugly Holiday Sweater Collection Is Poppin'

If you thought you already had the perfect ugly holiday sweater, you might need to rethink it. Why? Well, a new sweater that gives you the ability to carry around entire bottle of champagne in a stocking exists, and it will make you the talk of every holiday party. André x Tipsy Elves ugly holiday sweater collection. With a few options to dress up your holiday with a bottle of bubbles, you won't even need a glass to celebrate.

The André x Tipsy Elves ugly holiday sweater collection launched on Friday, Nov. 15, and of course, it's a partnership between André Champagne and Tipsy Elves. With an emphasis on the bubbly, these sweaters and accessories were practically made to spark some more excitement at your holiday parties. If you're 21 years or older, you can wear a literal bottle of André Champagne on the front of your sweater.

This limited-edition holiday line features André's famous logo and deep green and gold colors. It includes sweaters, onesies, and fanny packs, and even a mini sweater for your André bottle. The brands say this collaboration was created to celebrate the launch of new canned bubbles from André. Yep, you can get your brut and brut rosé champagne sips in 375-milliliter cans now. And thanks to Tipsy Elves, you can wear a can on a fanny pack like a tool belt.

The André x Tipsy Elves sweaters average a cost of $60, while the onesie runs for $80. There are cheaper options if you're on a budget, like the fanny pack and the champagne bottle sweater, both of which are $25. To fill your goods with a can of new champagne will only cost you $3.99.

The poppin' line up includes a few epic items, but my absolute fave is the André Champagne Stocking Sweater:

The gold stocking holds a bottle of André, so you can sport it wherever you're headed, whether it's a holiday party, a white elephant gift exchange, or a full-on ugly sweater gathering.

If you think you want something cozier, slip into the André Champagne x Tipsy Elves Onesie for comfort and style.

There is another sweater offering that is just as festive, but reps your fave champagne brand without actually carrying a bottle. It will still have you saying "Cheers!" though.

You can even get a little holiday sweater for your bottle of André.

Finally, imagine carrying your canned André around like a badge of honor, with easy, quick-draw access:

This collection is limited edition and will most likely sell out fast, so if you want to give your André-loving bestie a unique gift — or wear one of these to a party yourself — make sure you snap one up ASAP.