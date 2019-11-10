These NSFW Ugly Holiday Sweaters From Poo-Pourri Are On The Naughty List

It's time to bust those annual holiday sweaters out, because the countdown to Christmas has officially begun. If you're ready to rock some new holiday fashion this season, there's a new lineup of provocative Christmas sweaters from Poo-Pourri that'll shake things up. These NSFW ugly holiday sweaters from Poo-Pourri will surely get your party guests talking this holiday season.

Bathroom fragrance company Poo-Pourri and clothing company Tipsy Elves have teamed up for an outrageous new holiday collection you'll want to know about. In press materials sent to Elite Daily, Poo-Pourri unveiled the exclusive holiday collection which began selling on Nov. 8 on PooPourri.com, TipsyElves.com, and Amazon. The holiday sweaters are so hilarious that they'd even put a smile on Scrooge's face.

There's a matching women's and men's "Drop It Like It's Hot" sweater that will light up your next Christmas celebration. The "Drop It Like It's Hot Sweater" features Santa Claus leaning over the toilet (which just so happens to be a chimney) while reading a newspaper in the midst of snowflakes falling. The sweater is an undeniable hoot, but I have to warn you that you'll definitely end up on the naughty list this winter if you're caught donning one of these bad boys. Santa's not the only one getting naughty this year — even the reindeer have gone bad. The Spritzen the Fresh-Nosed Reindeer Sweater for Men and Women showcases what looks like the poo emoji dressed up as a reindeer with antlers. The bright red sweater also has patterned toilets and more of the emoji pattern framing Spritzen so that everything stays poo-themed this season. For just $54.95, you could get your very own themed sweater from Poo-Pourri and Tipsy Elves.

To complete your cozy holiday look this winter, Poo-Pourri and Tipsy Elves are selling matching holiday socks. The "Drop It Like It's Hot" socks and the "Dingleberreis to Jingleberries" socks both look warm and fuzzy, and the best part is that they come with mini-sized on-the-go Poo-Pourri so you'll be smelling fresh when you're out at about. The sock and spray sets are a wonderful combination you didn't even know you needed until now, and they'll cost you $11.95.

If you want to just get a holiday themed scent without the socks, I'd check out the Spritzen the Fresh-Nosed Reindeer Bottle Sweater & Spray, Drop it Like It's Hot Bottle Sweater & Spray, and North Bowl Bottle Sweater & Spray. The sweater and sprays will set you back $17.95.

Besides the collaboration with Tipsy Elves, Poo-Pourri also introduced a new collection of scents for the holidays. The gifts are perfect stocking stuffers and the best part is that they're all under $10. There are some gifts that even cost under $5. There's really no better place to do all your Christmas shopping for your family and friends than on Poo-Pourri's Holiday Collection website. The provocative gifts will undoubtedly be a hit with your loved ones, but don't say I didn't warn you when you end up with a stocking full of coal this Christmas.