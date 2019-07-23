The best way to wake up in the morning is with a good song. It's honestly the only thing that'll stop me from pressing the snooze button over and over again. With the fall semester fast approaching, you have to get into a morning routine yet again — aka, no more sleeping until noon if you have early classes. That's why you want to set up a good playlist of songs that'll get you up and dancing around your room while you get ready for class. This 2019 fall semester playlist is exactly what you need.

There may be a major difference between your summer playlist and the types of songs you stream in the fall. This semester is about being reunited with your friends, and kicking off the school year with a fresh start. It's not about dancing on the beach anymore, but instead, dancing in front of your bathroom mirror while you get ready.

With your favorite artists dropping new singles left and right, it's hard to narrow down exactly what should be on your perfect playlist, but if you need some recommendations, here are 10 songs that are perfect for fall. Add these jams to your back to school playlist right now, so you have it ready to press play on that first day.

1. "Truth Hurts" By Lizzo Lizzo Music on YouTube To ensure you're starting your days off on the right note (and walking to the beat on your way to class), add any song of Lizzo's to your fall playlist ASAP. I'm serious — add "Truth Hurts," "Juice," and "Good As Hell." You need them all.

2. "bad guy" By Billie Eilish BillieEilishVEVO on YouTube 2019 feels like the year of Billie Eilish, and I'm totally here for it. As soon as the chorus hits in "bad guy," it makes you want to dance around in your dorm room with your coffee.

3. "Never Really Over" By Katy Perry KatyPerryVEVO on YouTube Being back at school, you might run into your crush from last year. Sometimes, those feelings just come rushing back. That's when you need to put on Katy Perry's "Never Really Over." Not only is it a total jam, but trying to nail down the chorus will be your new homework.

4. "Rollercoaster" By Jonas Brothers JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube With new Jonas Brothers music out, I feel like I'm back in high school again. Happiness Begins is the album Jonas Brothers fans have been waiting for for years, and every song brings me so much joy. "Rollercoaster" is my absolute favorite. It's the perfect song to listen when you're heading back to campus.

5. "Señorita" By Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello ShawnMendesVEVO on YouTube It just wouldn't be a playlist without at least one Shawn Mendes hit, and "Señorita" takes the win this fall. I mean, come on, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are the perfect duo, and this single is straight #fire.

6. "I Don't Care" By Ed Sheeran And Justin Bieber Ed Sheeran on YouTube Ed Sheeran just dropped No.6 Collaborations Project, so you can expect to be listening to single after single from him. "I Don't Care" with Justin Bieber is the perfect song to listen to as you're driving in the car.

7. "Call You Mine" By The Chainsmokers And Bebe Rexha ChainsmokersVEVO on YouTube The Chainsmokers have done it again, but this time with Bebe Rexha. You can bet this song will be playing at whatever party or dance you go to this fall, and you can't get to the dance floor quicker.

8. "Ladies In The '90s" By Lauren Alaina LaurenAlainaAIVEVO on YouTube Year after year, fall may make you feel nostalgic. It seems as though Lauren Alaina has also been feelin' some nostalgia with her single "Ladies In The '90s." You'll love singing this hit while driving in the car with your besties on weekends.

9. "Boy With Luv" By BTS Featuring Halsey ibighit on YouTube Sure, "Boy With Luv" was also on my summer playlist, but I love it so much that I'm taking it with me into the fall as well. K-Pop is the perfect genre for dancing around with your hairbrush while getting ready in the morning. You even try to follow along with their choreography.