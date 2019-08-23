This '13 Reasons Why' Theory About Bryce's Tape In Season 3 Will Blow Your Mind

This post contains spoilers for Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why. Bryce Walker dying in Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why was no shocker for fans keeping up with Netflix's promos for the teen drama. While viewers anticipated his death, Bryce's multifaceted storyline delved into his family dynamic and his understanding of his past crimes. He may be dead, but fans now suspect Bryce may have a role from beyond the grave in Season 4. This 13 Reasons Why theory about Bryce's tape in Season 3 points toward the jock's final words possibly leading to even more messages.

Season 3 of the Netflix hit jumped back and forth between the circumstances surrounding Bryce's (Justin Prentice) death and the post-Spring Fling timeline in which the other kids helped Tyler (Devin Druid) cope with his feelings. The alternating timelines helped introduce new girl Ani (Grace Saif) and explained how her relationship with Bryce began as she simultaneously befriended Clay (Dylan Minnette). Over the course of these months, Bryce was also hanging out with Alex (Miles Heizer), buying Tony's (Christian Navarro) old car to help support him, and confronting Monty (Timothy Granaderos) about sexually assaulting Tyler.

Before Alex ultimately pushed him off the pier to his death, a beaten Bryce gave Jessica (Alisha Boe) a tape of his confession of several rapes he committed. She later made herself a copy but surrendered the original tape to help frame Monty for Bryce's death. After watching the scene, one Reddit user offered a theory about how this tape may come back to haunt the kids in the confirmed Season 4. "Bryce Walker left 13 tapes," the fan guessed. Could there really be more messages waiting to be heard, Hannah Baker-style?

Netflix

Having finally heard Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) tapes when Tony played them for him, Bryce was obviously inspired to use the same method to apologize to Jessica. Back in Season 1, Hannah, another of Bryce's rape victims, used a series of 13 audio tapes to address each person who unknowingly contributed to her decision to kill herself. Given Season 3's callback to this iconic narrative device, the theory about Bryce doing the same to speak to others has plausibility to it.

However, by the end of his life, Bryce was aware he had hurt plenty of people, perhaps too many to even single out. He was also proactive about approaching people and telling the truth, so would he even feel the need to record his thoughts for others to hear later? Having spoken his piece about Jessica and the other young women he harmed, perhaps Bryce didn't leave much left unsaid.

On the other hand, while the kids temporarily succeeded in covering up the truth about Bryce's death, the season ended with a suggestion that old secrets will reemerge. A fisherman recovered Tyler's guns from the river, where Clay and Tony had discarded the stash after Spring Fling. Is a story about Tyler possibly getting into trouble enough to last for all of Season 4? The discovery of more tapes left by Bryce could add fuel to that fire, and there's already suspicion that Ani somehow heard Bryce's tape before it became common knowledge within the core group. Is she hiding or aware of other messages from Bryce? Fans will have to wait until the next batch of 13 episodes of 13 Reasons Why are released to know how this may develop.

Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why is currently streaming on Netflix.