The third season of 13 Reasons Why delivered a new, shocking mystery to fans, and the final moments of the season majorly upped the ante with some cliffhangers that will have viewers theorizing all the way until Season 4 finally comes out. Since Season 4 will be the show's final season, the stakes are higher than ever, and those twists at the end of the Season 3 finale are teasing how the teen drama will go out with a bang. These questions about 13 Reasons Why Season 3's finale help set up a totally mysterious fourth and final season.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from throughout 13 Reasons Why Season 3. At the end of the new season, Clay, Ani, and the rest of the Liberty High crew finally learned the truth about who killed Bryce Walker, and set a plan in motion to end the investigation. It turned out, Alex was actually the one to kill Bryce, as Jess watched on. After Zach brutally beat Bryce on the pier to the point where he could no longer move, Jess showed up with Alex to retrieve the mystery gift Bryce had wanted to give to her.

Bryce gave Jess his own tape — a confession and apology — and pleaded for Jess and Alex to help him home after Zach's attack. While Jess refused to help Bryce, Alex was moved to act, but then quickly changed his mind once Bryce started screaming about how he wants revenge on Zach and accused Jess of setting him up. Alex concluded that Bryce had hurt everyone he's ever loved, and pushed him off the pier.

Netflix

To protect Alex and Jess, Ani formed a plan to pin Bryce's murder on Monty. Thanks to intel from a Liberty High-adjacent drug dealer, Ani learned Monty had been killed in prison, so he could not be further punished for the murder and his conviction would effectively end the whole investigation. The plan worked, and the murder was pinned on the dead Monty, and Season 3 ended with everyone actually in a pretty good spot... except for a few final moments and lingering questions, that is.

1. What about Tyler's guns?

In a very brief scene at the end of the season, a fisherman happened upon Tyler's guns in the river. Clay and Tony threw the guns Tyler was planning to use at the Spring Fling at the end of Season 2 into the river, and over the course of Season 3, Tyler had evolved into a much more empathetic and caring person with a strong network of friends. But it looks like his past will come back to haunt him in Season 4.

2. Will Winston tell the truth about Monty?

Ani thought her story pinning Bryce's murder on Monty was fool-proof, but one person actually does know the truth. In the final moments of Season 3, Winston — the guy Monty slept with after the homecoming game — confronted Ani, telling her he knew she lied about Monty and he did not deserve to take the fall for Bryce's murder. If Winston does reveal Monty's actual alibi in Season 4, then the murder investigation could reopen, which is not good for Bryce's actual killer, Alex.

3. Is Ani hiding something?

Of course, fans are going to be suspicious of the new character since they still do not know much about her, and that is compounded by her clear penchant for lying. Ani's ability to lie convincingly wound up saving her friends at the end of the season, but it also raised the question of what else she could be hiding.

One particularly salient scene was after Jess' speech at the school rally. Ani asked Jess about her mirror metaphor, seeming to imply she knew Jess had heard it from somewhere else first. In the finale, fans heard that Bryce used the same mirror metaphor in his apology tape. It sounds like Ani somehow heard Bryce's tape, or maybe she was eavesdropping when he recorded it.

4. Will there be a new villain?

Each season of 13 Reasons Why has had a villain. In Seasons 1 and 2, Bryce Walker was the obvious antagonist, and his hyper-aggressive lackey Monty de la Cruz really stepped up to villain status at the end of Season 2 and throughout Season 3. But now, both Bryce and Monty are dead. For the first time, 13 Reasons Why is heading into a new season without a clear villain. So, what new threat will the Liberty High kids face when the fourth and final season premieres? Fans will just have to wait to see.

Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why is on Netflix now.