Uh-oh. It's our worst cosmic nightmare: Mercury retrograde. Are you prepared to accidentally send uncomfortable texts to all the wrong people? Looking forward to the classic road rage and bumper-to-bumper traffic? Ready for word vomit to make every conversation extra awkward? I hope so, because I have some bad news for you: These zodiac signs will have the worst Mercury retrograde 2018 in Nov. 2018: Gemini, Virgo, and Sagittarius. If you've got any of these placements in your birth chart (especially your sun, rising, or Mercury sign), prepare for a conundrum.

Alright, alright, so I may be laying on the dramatics for theatrical effect. Truth is, Mercury retrograde does not mean impeding astrological apocalypse and it certainly doesn't mean that you should hole up in your bedroom and fear the outside world. Mercury retrograde starts on Nov. 16, lasting a whopping three weeks until it ends on Dec. 6. This chatty, brainy, and busy inner-planet is in retrograde three to four times a year. In other words, you've been through this many times before and you always survive. Sure, you may come out the other end a mess, but you always walk away having learned a valuable lesson. Luckily, there are plenty of things you can do to ease the pain, and if you made the list, you'll certainly want to keep my advice in mind.

Gemini: Prepare For Drama To Affect Your Love Life

Take a deep breath, Gemini, because Mercury is your ruling planet and this retrograde has a deeper effect on you than almost every other sign in the zodiac. As a fellow Gemini (who also happens to be Mercury dominant), I'm with you every step of the way. We got this.

The Mercurial roller coaster ride twists and turns in your seventh house of partnerships this time. So kind of the cosmos, especially after Venus retrograde, right? Wrong. Anyway, back to Mercury: Prepare for your ex to pop up out of nowhere and for all the deep-seated issues in your current relationships to reveal themselves. Whether we're talking about marriage or a business partnership, it's time to rethink the way your relationship functions. Don't make snap decisions, such as impulsively breaking up with your S.O. Instead, delve into calm conversations about how you can improve things.

Virgo: Things Could Get Complicated With Family

Oh, Virgo. I know how tough this time is for you. It's all thanks to Mercury, your ruling planet, that you're so brainy, clever, and analytical. However, Mercury's intelligent gifts come at the price of being doubly affected by its retrograde. Is it a fair trade? Yeah, I'd say so.

This time, the retrograde starts drama in your fourth house of home and family. Prepare for the mess that you grew up in to resurface, for childhood trauma and familial complications will be so much harder to ignore. There's also a chance you might not feel so cozy in your home environment anymore. Allow this time to heal your relationship with your family and find closure from lingering problems in the past. Be careful not to say things you regret. It may also be time to reexamine the feng-shui of your space. Clean, organize, and rearrange to encourage the best energy flow.

Sagittarius: You May Feel Insecure About Your Overall Image

We're getting closer and closer to Sagittarius season. It would be a shame if Mercury were to be in... retrograde... during it. Unfortunately, it will be. Even more unfortunately: Mercury is stationing retrograde in your first house of the self.

When you look in the mirror, are you happy with the person staring back at you? Do you feel stagnant in your identity? Are you itching to shake things up? Well, if you are, Mercury is definitely going to remind you that a change needs to be made. It's time to start thinking about how you can reinvent yourself. I don't mean you're required to dye your hair hot pink or get another tattoo. It can be a simple shift in the way you see yourself; in the image that you project into the universe. While you should hold off on doing anything drastic until Mercury Rx is over and you've really thought it through, you should use this time to think about what changes would really matter.