I won't sugarcoat it. All full moons are difficult in their own way. It's when the lunar cycle is at its most emotionally intense, dragging skeletons out of your closet and revealing the shadows lurking beneath your reality. They can make you feel anxious, overwhelmed, and confused, which brings me to my main point — these zodiac signs will have the worst full moon in Libra 2019: Aries, Scorpio, and Pisces. If your rising or sun sign falls under any of the following, prepare for this lunation to take you for a spin.

This is the first of two full moons in Libra that will take place during the course of Aries season. Who could expect less of that Mars-ruled, cardinal fire sign? This one is bound to feel especially emotional and bewildering because it takes place during Mercury retrograde in Pisces as it also forms a conjunction with illusive and embellishing Neptune. Trust that your perspective may not be all that clear. Venus will also be forming a square with Mars during this lunation, making conflict in relationships and sexual tension all the more prevalent. You might also be feeling extravagant and impulsive with the full moon forming a square with far-reaching Jupiter. All in all, it's important that you separate fact from fiction during this time. If you can focus on what counts, the fact that the full moon forms a trine with determined Mars will help you go far.

Aries: Your Relationships Will Be Under A Microscope

This full moon could be a beautiful experience where you finally reach such a level of closeness and trust with someone that you'll never look back. However, it could be the final push of energy that tilts your relationship off the edge. It takes place in your seventh house of partnerships, and the commitments and loyalties that you've made with other individuals will be the focus of this lunation.

What you're craving is harmony and mutual respect. It's time for you to lay out the terms for what you expect from your partnerships. If it's meant to be, this lunation will only make your bond closer. It might even be the spark that seals the deal.

Scorpio: You May Experience Uncomfortable Revelations

On this full moon, you'll be seeing everything that lies beneath the surface. While your world may appear shiny and crystal clear, there may be fissures running through a seemingly flawless reality. Your intuition is taking the wheel, because this lunation takes place in your 12th house of spirituality.

This is difficult for a number of reasons, the main one being that you might feel alone in your own little world. You may feel overly sensitive to your surroundings, as though the simplest thing can affect you. Your spirit requires a safe place to unfold the truth for you. Don't ignore what you're feeling.

Pisces: You Could Undergo Strife That Helps You Grow

This full moon will be emotionally intense, rattling, and full of challenges. It takes place in your eighth house of transformation, and in order to feel transformed, you must endure pain and be willing to sacrifice something for the sake of growth. It may be time to close a chapter in life or say goodbye to something in your past. Even if this is difficult, you know in your gut that it's the right thing for you in the long run.

However, this lunation is not without it's perks, as it will also intensify your sex drive and leave you craving true intimacy. Let yourself go deeper, even if going deeper scares you.